Battle Mountain football loses third in a row, Homecoming

EDWARDS — Three points in two games apparently equals two losses for Battle Mountain football.

One week after a 36-34 double-overtime loss at Moffat County, the Huskies came up short during Homecoming in Edwards on Friday night against Woodland Park, 19-18.

Battle Mountain’s defense swarms Woodland Park’s Braden Roskam during Friday night’s game in Edwards. Thus Huskies generated four turnovers but dropped a 19-18 decision to the visiting Panthers.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vasildaily.com

Panthers quarterback Colin Kucera hit teammate Elliott Patterson for 26 yards and a touchdown with 4:14 left in the fourth quarter to spoil the festivities for Battle Mountain.

It’s hard to believe that these two teams combined for 85 points last year down in Colorado Springs with the Huskies winning that contest, 50-35.

Battle Mountain’s Marshall Jones lights up the bench after a big hit against Woodland Park Friday in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

What is not hard to believe is that Battle Mountain football had another lightning delay. That moved kickoff back an hour which is better than a) moving the game to Saturday, as was the case against Alameda three weeks ago, and b) getting struck by lightning.

There was a lot of scoring early in the game and not enough late for the Huskies.

Despite a lightning delay, a big crowd stuck around for Battle Mountain’s Homecoming game on Friday night.

Chris Dillmann@vaildaily.com

After a three-and-out in the first half, Battle Mountain started simply on offense. Huskies quarterback Liam Mattison, filling in for the injured Kai Haggen, gave the ball regularly and often to Kiah Gongaware. That set up a nice play-action bootleg for Mattison to Anthony Sanchez for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Battle Mountain’s defense stood tall with sacks from Daniel Redinger and Ryan Huck, setting up a short 19-yard drive.

This drive will be known as the “What the Huck” drive. Huck took two direct snaps and scored for a 12-7 first-quarter lead.

Battle Mountain has a bye week before starting 3A Slope play on Oct 11 at Summit County.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

And it was scoreless until the visiting Panthers took the lead 13-12 with nine minutes to go. Battle Mountain’s defense did a good job keeping Woodland Park off the board for most of the game with four turnovers. In the end, Battle Mountain committed a ton of penalties and couldn’t overcome them.

Gongaware scored on a 14-yard scamper with 4:44 left in the game giving the Huskies a brief 18-13 advantage before Woodland Park scored 30 seconds later.Battle Mountain hit the halfway point of its season with a 2-3 mark. The Huskies will have a bye next week and then open 3A Slope play at Summit County on Oct. 11.