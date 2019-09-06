Battle Mountain football moved to Saturday

Rain pours down during a lightning delay for Battle Mountain football against Alameda on Friday in Edwards. The game has been rescheduled for today at 11 a.m.

EDWARDS — The summary of Friday’s dramatic football game between Battle Mountain and Alameda is that the two teams played all of 71 seconds before the skies opened.

Water’s fine, but lightning crackling all over and around a football field isn’t — especially with fans from both teams sitting in metallic bleachers. Battle Mountain has a strict anti-electrocution policy.

So just before 8 p.m., Huskies athletic director Gentry Nixon officially postponed Friday night’s Battle Mountain football game. After consulting with the coaching staffs of both teams, the Huskies and the Pirates will try it again today at 11 a.m.

Battle Mountain’s Kai Haggen rolls out during the short window of play before lightning postponed the game against Alameda on Friday in Edwards.

If you’re a Vail Christian football fan, your game against Front Range Christian just got moved to 2 p.m.

The official CHSAA rule is that an outdoors sporting event must be postponed for 30 minutes if lightning strikes within a four-mile radius. Friday’s game was initially delayed from a 7 p.m. to a 7:25 p.m. Battle Mountain ran three plays before there was a big lightning strike to the south of the stadium, causing delay No. 2 and eventual postponement.

In truth, it was an impressive show with crackling skies, but it seemed pretty apparent early, even to amateur meteorologists, that the weather was coming — and scheduled to continue to come — from the south. And with the 30-minute lightning delay clock getting reset with each strike, the Huskies and Pirates called it night.

Battle Mountain’s Nixon worked with the Alameda coaching staff to find the Pirates hotel rooms in which to stay.

“That’s the best we can do,” Huskies coach Jim Schuppler said. “We can’t control the weather. It is what it is.”

As for the pressing matter, Battle Mountain had a fourth down-and-5 from Pirates’ 47-yard line when the game was stopped.

“We were going for it. Now I have some time to think of my plays,” Schuppler joked.

Battle Mountain got good field possession to start the game, thanks to a 40-yard kickoff return from Spencer Goldberg.

Just so Battle Mountain and Alameda don’t take this personally, lightning was causing havoc all over the state. Eagle Valley vs. Rifle in Gypsum was delayed for more than one hour, according to Devils athletic director Tom LaFramboise. The Bears were leading the Devils 12-0, during the second quarter as of press time.

According to Twitter and maxpreps.com, Windsor at Vista Ridge and Liberty at Sierra were among Friday’s football games postponed.