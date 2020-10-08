Battle Mountain football to play Ralston Valley

Battle Mountain football has a new Week 1 opponent. The Huskies will play Ralston Valley on Saturday at 4 p.m., Huskies athletic director Gentry Nixon said on Thursday.

Chris Dillmann | Daily file photo

We have football. Battle Mountain will be hosting Ralston Valley on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Edwards, Huskies athletic director Gentry Nixon announced on Thursday.

The Class 3A Huskies were scheduled to start the season against archrival Eagle Valley, but the Devils had to postpone because of a COVID-19 quarantine.

Like several other schools, that left the Huskies looking for another opponent on short notice.

“We were on a waiting list,” Nixon said. “None of us wanted it to happen. We weren’t hoping for any team to go under quarantine. It happened and we picked up their opponent.”

Ralston Valley was scheduled to play Pine Creek this week. That’s apparently a no-go, so meet the 5A Ralston Valley Mustangs, Huskies fans.

The Mustangs went 12-1 last season and made the 5A state quarterfinals.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are limited to players’ parents and coaches’ spouses, according to Gentry. Said parents and spouses will get a code from their family member involved in the game and go to http://www.eagleschools.net/tickets to purchase tickets. Those who attend the game must wear masks and practice social distancing.