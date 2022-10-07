Battle Mountain forfeits remaining varsity football games

Battle Mountain's Owen Koontz darts upfield during last Friday's game against Eagle Valley. Battle Mountain will forfeit the rest of its varsity games for the 2022 season.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain High School decided Tuesday to forfeit its remaining varsity football games and play a hybrid schedule for the rest of the 2022 season. Already light on senior players, the Huskies (0-6) lost starters in key positions to preseason injuries and have been decimated by more of the same in their first six contests. Going into Thursday’s originally scheduled varsity game against Glenwood Springs, the Huskies’ combined junior varsity and varsity roster was left with just 26 active players.

“If you add up all the injuries and concussions from the last four years, they equal this year,” said athletic director Gentry Nixon. “So, that’s part of what led to it.”

Coming into the year, the Huskies expected 14 senior returners. Roughly half quit before the season, for various reasons, many of which Nixon said “were not football-related.” Those losses, combined with preseason injuries, “set the team up for additional injuries” as younger players frequently battled more physically mature opponents. On Thursday, the Huskies would have had two freshman as immediate backups.

“It’s just an unsafe situation,” Nixon said.

Administrators, coaches and players met on Tuesday to discuss options moving forward. The first choice presented was to play a hybrid schedule — Battle Mountain would combine its junior varsity and varsity forces and contest opponents’ similarly crafted rosters for non-varsity games. “Under the lights, the same time slot — and make it as normal of an experience as possible,” Nixon detailed. The second option was to cancel the Huskies’ junior varsity games and play out the varsity schedule with the presently combined roster.

After a lengthy period of questions and discussion, an “overwhelming majority” of the players voted in favor of forfeiting the varsity games and pursuing the hybrid path of option one.

“I use the rule of three when we make tough decisions: first, it has to be what’s best for kids; second, what’s best for the program, and finally, what allows you to sleep at night,” Nixon recalled of what she said before having athletes vote.

“I was never more impressed with our seniors; they really spoke out in favor of option one because it was obviously the safer option and better for the program as a whole,” she continued. “That had to have been the hardest thing for those boys to say. In their heart of hearts, they want to play those varsity games and we want them to play those varsity games. But they showed their true leadership qualities.”

Nixon praised the flexibility of Glenwood Springs’ athletic director and coaches in making adjustments for Thursday’s game — which was contested as a hybrid contest — and said Battle Mountain has reached out to the remaining teams on the schedule with an identical proposal. As of right now, the post-fall break games’ details are still being ironed out.

The athletic director was not only encouraged by the upperclassmen’s long-term vision and maturity but also the enthusiasm from the underclassmen to do their team leaders right by bringing the program back to where it needs to be in the coming years.

“That was a lot of the conversation,” Nixon said regarding the optimistic, forward-thinking vibes between players at the meeting.

“And that was really the driving factor I think even for the players is, you know, if we played out the varsity (schedule) and not the JV, we’d have a lot of freshman and sophomores in that scenario who wouldn’t see the field for the rest of the season — and they’re the future of the program. And the seniors in that team meeting acknowledged that — we have to protect the future of the program.”

Still, the decision was downright tough to make for all parties.

“The boys understood the situation, the coaches understood the situation,” Nixon said. “It was just one of the hardest things we’ve had to do.”