Battle Mountain girls lacrosse rolls over Montrose 21-0

Abby Dembeck brings the ball upfield in Saturday's win over Montrose.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Roxy Surridge had a shutout and eight of her teammates scored twice or more as Battle Mountain rolled over Montrose 21-0 in Saturday morning girls lacrosse action.

“We started a little slow, but once we got going, we dominated the ground ball battle, we were able to control the draws, we were patient on offense and we were getting good looks,” said head coach Mat Ballay, whose squad improved to 3-1 with the win. “There was a lot of off-ball movement, and so we saw a lot of people end up on the score sheet.”

Ten Huskies scored goals in the team’s 21-0 win over Montrose on Saturday in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Alexandra Dienst scored four goals, Molly Kessenich had three and 13 Huskies had either a goal or an assist.

The Huskies have two freshmen who start and another that gets considerable minutes off the bench, but with the large lead, the Huskies were able to give even more playing time to multiple depth players.

“We were able to get everyone in there and rotate looks in to where they’re playing with a lot of the starters and so it was good to see some people competing,” said Ballay, who was pleased to see the impact on team chemistry and morale.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“You see how excited the bench gets when certain girls score that don’t always get those opportunities,” he continued. “The girls are out there, having fun and rooting one another on and I think overall as a program, that’s a pretty positive thing.”

Haley McKenzie scored two goals in Saturday’s 21-0 win over Montrose as the Huskies improved to 3-1.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The coach mentioned the play of senior Haley McKenzie, who scored two goals with the first-team offense. Sophie Vardaman, Kate Kovacik, Avery Forstl, Palmer Ulvestad and Carter Youngblood also found the back of the net twice.

“There’s definitely some positives from the game,” Ballay said. “And we have Aspen on Tuesday, so we’ve got to come out ready to play.”

The Skiers are 1-0 after dismantling Durango 14-2 on March 11. They were 10-0 in the league last year and are currently ranked sixth in the state in the most recent CHSAANow.com poll. Battle Mountain is ranked seventh .

“They’re going to be good. They’re a well-coached, consistent program and they play a very competitive brand of lacrosse — fast-paced, high-IQ,” Ballay said.

“We’re going to have come out and play with a certain level of intensity, minimize mistakes and capitalize on opportunities.”