Battle Mountain girls take second as a team at state cross-country meet for fifth-straight season

Battle Mountain finished in second place as a team at Saturday's 4A state cross-country meet. It was the fifth time in a row the team has finished as the runner-up.

Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

If it wasn’t for nationally-ranked Niwot, we might be talking about a seven-peat state-title streak for the Battle Mountain girls cross-country team. Rob Parish’s impeccably consistent crew placed second to the Boulder-area team for the fifth-straight time at Saturday’s 4A state cross-country meet in Colorado Springs. It’s the eighth year in a row the Huskies have either won or been runner-up.

“All around, it was a great day,” Parish said.

Niwot tied its state record for lowest team score — notching the win with just 20 points. Battle Mountain (122) came in second, sneaking past Durango (134). The Huskies were led by senior Milaina Almonte’s ninth-place finish. Both her time (18:47) and her spot were individual state meet bests.

“I was happy with the place; even last year I had a goal of top-10,” Almonte said. The senior went in hoping to keep the Niwot mob in her sights. “This year, they were tough to crack,” she said. “If I could have anything be different, that’s the only thing I would go after more — breaking up their group.”

Milaina Almonte on her way to a ninth-place finish at Saturday’s state cross-country meet.

Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

Teammate Lindsey Whitton was ahead of Almonte for the first two-thirds of the race and would finish 10th in 18:49.6.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I think the course tilts to Lindsey’s strengths — it’s hilly and tough,” Parish said. “She ran awesome. For Milaina and Lindsey to be ninth and 10th in that field — they got beat by two girls not from Niwot.”

Lindsey Whitton placed 10th at Saturday’s 4A state cross-country meet in Colorado Springs.

Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

After being in 16th place at the first mile, Almonte pulled even with her teammate coming into the last 1,200 meters. Crossing the creek with just over a quarter-mile to go, she made her strongest move.

“I really like that steep hill,” Almonte said. “That’s where I wanted to surge and close hard. So I really used that hill.”

Summit’s Ella Hagen capped her breakout sophomore season with the overall state title, holding off Niwot’s Addison Ritzenhein – the daughter of former 5,000-meter American recorder holder (12:56.27) Dathan Ritzenhein — to win in 17:48.9. The two athletes separated from the rest of the top-10 early in the race, creating a 15-second gap by the two-mile mark. Hagen would go on to beat the Niwot freshman by eight seconds to claim Summit’s first girls cross-country state title in 18 years.

The Huskies’ third runner, Lindsey Kiehl, finished 25th overall in 19:44.5, chopping over a minute off her time on the same course from earlier in the season. Presley Smith (20:13.6) was 37th and Addison Beuche (20:38.5) rounded out the scoring five in 48th. Beuche’s time was just 20 seconds off of her regional performance, a significant stat considering the Colorado Springs course’s increased elevation and steep hills when compared to the flat and fast Grand Junction course.

Lindsey Kiehl ran 19:44.5 to place 25th overall in the girls 4A state cross-country meet on Saturday, helping Battle Mountain to a second-place team finish.

Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

“Those girls really hit it out of the park,” Parish said. “The top six ran really well.”

“The girls team did great,” Almonte added, noting that the fight for second with Durango was closer than she expected it to be. “I think everyone’s place really mattered and helped a lot.”

After a few rest days, Almonte and the Huskies will get back to the grindstone to prep for the Nike Southwest Regional Meet in three weeks. There, Almonte is hoping to go under 18 minutes, which should serve as a nice launchpad into her 3,200-meter school record pursuit in the spring.

“It’s getting kind of sad now that it’s kind of all ending; it went by pretty fast,” Almonte said in reflecting on her legacy. “I’m glad I’ve been able to improve each year — that was something I was kind of worried about as a freshman. Super proud of the team, and I just love the team overall.”

Shroll produces fifth-best Devil state meet performance with 43rd-place finish

Ellie Shroll competes at the 4A state cross-country meet in Colorado Springs on Saturday. Shroll ran 20:29.5 to place 43rd overall as the Devils’ lone female participant.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

On Saturday morning, as he sat in his tent on a remote mountain, former Eagle Valley cross-country coach Charlie Janssen — who is nearing the end of his year-long quest to claim the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail and Continental Divide Trail triple-crown — remembered to text Ellie Shroll some last-second advice before the junior’s first-ever state cross-country meet.

“He was like, ‘you do not want to have regrets after this race; you need to just leave it all out there and just make sure you are not holding back,’” Shroll said.

“I don’t know how he got service to send that,” she laughed.

The words played on repeat in the head of the lone Eagle Valley girls state qualifier as she entered the pivotal third mile.

“He was right; I know I don’t want to be disappointed in myself, so I’m just going to go hard,” she said.

Unlike her boys teammates, who took things out conservatively, Shroll blasted the opening leg, steaming to a 6:11 first mile.

“That’s fast for Ellie,” Brandt said. “I was really proud of her tenacity.”

The coach and runner dialogued about getting out in the top-50 and going with the natural stream of runners.

“We had talked about her strengths and that is just putting herself where she wants to be and just staying,” Brandt said. “She executed her game plan perfectly.”

Buoyed by the crowd, Shroll’s adrenaline-filled opening mile was followed by a slower second. “I knew the third mile was going to be downhill, so I was like, ‘I know I can do this,’” she said.

“It was like a ‘leave-it-all-out-there moment for me.’ I know you’re hurting, I know you’re tired, but just push past all of that.”

“She got hungry in that last loop,” Brandt added. The junior came across the line 90 seconds faster than she had on the same course during the early-season Cheyenne Mountain Stampede. Her place — 43rd — made her the fifth-best performer in program history. She credited her immense growth this season to an extensive injury-prevention summer strength regimen. It has her excited to take an even more aggressive approach next off-season.

“I think I’m going to train twice as hard next summer,” she said. “I was kind of floating in the middle of the pack for a while this season, and next year I want to start off stronger right away. I know I can compete (with the top girls), but I need to give myself more time.”

Though she didn’t have teammates in her race, Shroll enjoyed watching the boys reach their goals while she cooled down.

“The boys — they’re just so goofy,” she laughed. “They all fought incredibly hard in their races and that was super cool to see. It was just awesome to see the progress we’ve made.”