Battle Mountain girls take third in 4A at state track

Battle Mountain's Elliot Pribramsky finished up her high school career with two top-10 finishes at state.

Daily file photo

LAKEWOOD — Between their blazing sprinters, always-impressive long distance runners, and secret weapon, Augustine Hancock, in the throwing events, the Battle Mountain girls placed third overall among 4A teams at the Colorado high school track and field championships over the weekend at Jeffco Stadium.

Senior Elliot Pribramsky closed out her dominant final year with the Huskies before she heads to the University of Colorado to run with the Buffaloes. Pribramsky’s time of 5 minutes, 5.85 seconds in the mile netted her a 10th-place finish, and her time of 2:18.04 in the 800 was good for seventh. Huskies freshman Lindsey Kiehl was right on Pribramsky’s heels in the 800 with a time of 2:18.36, good for ninth.

Kiehl and Pribramsky teamed up with sophomores Lily Whelan and Milaina Almonte in the 4×800 meter relay to place second with a blazing time of 9:32.95, falling short only to Niwot, a team that won nearly every event and took first place in the meet by 135 points. Whelan also competed in the mile, nabbing 14th place with a time of 5:15.28.

The sprinters put up quite the show as well. The 4×800 meter medley, run by seniors Emma Reeder, Leah Sandberg and Alden Pennington, as well as freshman Presley Smith, placed fith with a time of 1:51.95, improving their time from the prelims by over a full second. The 4×400 meter relay, featuring Pennington, Smith, Kiehl, and Pribramski ran a season-best 3:57.79, securing a strong second place.

Pennington, who has run both cross-country and track for the team for all four years of her high school career, said, “[It went] really well. I think we finished third overall to schools that were way bigger. And…all the girls that ran, ran some of their season bests.”

And of course, star junior thrower Hancock put on a clinic in both throwing disciplines. Throwing 34.75 feet in shot put placed her fifth, and launching a whopping 125 feet, 2 inches netted her second place for discus.

For the Huskies boys, TJ Nixon scored the team’s only points with a high jump of 6 feet that tied for sixth place. Battle Mountain’s 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams fell short of making finals, despite running their fastest times of the season.

Head coach Robert Parish was very proud of how his athletes performed on the biggest stage.

“It was great,” Parish said. “It was all really even and we got a lot of points from a lot of places.”