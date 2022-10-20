Battle Mountain girls win 12th straight region cross-country title

Jake Drever helped guide the Devils to a third-place finish as a team — by just three points – with his fifth-place overall finish. Drever ran 15:19, a school record time.

With the frequency with which Battle Mountain wins girls regional titles in cross-county, you’d think those trophies are getting to kind of be “a dime a dozen” at this point. After Thursday, that’s literally a true statement.

The Huskies won the 4A Region 1 cross-country girls and boys team titles at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Grand Junction Thursday evening — the second in a row for the boys and the 12th in a row for the girls.

“It’s special for us,” Parish said. “They’ve bought into the streak and definitely wanted to keep it going. The girls that started this run, a lot are married with kids and careers, so it’s phenomenal that it’s continued and we’ve been fortunate to have so many athletes and families that have bought in over the years… as everybody knows, it’s work over time.”

“This group is very junior-heavy, but they’ve been working hard for years,” he added. “It’s not an accident that they scored 35 points at the region meet.”

The Huskies were led by senior Milaina Almonte, who was all alone in second place, completing the 5-kilometer course in 18:04.0, 15 seconds in front of Mullen’s Amy O’Connell and 49 seconds back from overall champion Ella Hagen of Summit, one of the country’s top athletes. Battle Mountain put four in the top seven — with Lindsey Whitton (18:25.4), Lindsey Kiehl (19:03.0) and Presley Smith (19:12.7) placing fourth, sixth and seventh respectively. Addison Beuche (20:18.7) closed out the scoring five in 17th.

Eagle Valley’s Ellie Shroll, who just narrowly missed a top-15 state qualifying individual spot last season (the top four teams also qualify for state), ran 19:43.2 to place 13th on Thursday.

Ellie Shroll on her way to a state-qualifying 13th-place finish at the 4A Region 1 cross-country championships on Thursday in Grand Junction.

“Ellie had her eyes on the prize,” head coach Melinda Brandt said. From the first 800 meters, she placed herself in the top 15. “She had a great start, she put herself in the race, she stayed strong, and she really separated from any of those contenders who might have put pressure on her.” Shroll’s time was a 40-second personal best.

“Just a lot to really celebrate about how hard she’s been working and her quality as a runner — it’s just phenomenal.”

Samantha Boeke competes at the 4A Region 1 cross-country meet on Thursday in Grand Junction. Boeke ran 22:41.

Brunner wins individual title as Huskies take tie-breaking team victory

The last time the 4A Region 1 cross-country meet was at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Grand Junction, 15:12 would give you the win and 15:39 was in the top-5 for boys. On Thursday, a new standard was set, as Will Brunner (14:58.0) out-kicked teammate Porter Middaugh (14:58.5) and Mullen’s Jacob Sushinsky (14:58.8) to become the fourth Husky to win the individual title. Eagle Valley’s Jake Drever placed fifth in a season and school-best 15:19.4.

“Jake ran fantastic today,” Brandt said. “Two low scorers can be really hard to beat,” the coach continued, reminding herself out loud that the Devils have been the beneficiaries of such a situation in the past with Joslin and Samantha Blair.

With No. 4 Battle Mountain, No. 5 Central Grand Junction, No. 6 Eagle Valley and No. 8 Summit, the team race promised to be tighter than the individual one — and it was. With every team showing all their cards for the first time this season, Battle Mountain needed to go to their sixth runner (the top-five score) to break a tie at 65 with Summit for the overall win. Eagle Valley finished third with 68 points and Central Grand Junction finished fourth with 70.

Bergen Drummet ran 17:33, placing 33rd overall, one spot — and just 10 seconds — in front of Summit’s Carter Niemkiewicz to clinch.

“It’s kind of a … storybook finish for Bergen,” Parish stammered, searching for words to describe the hero moment for the only senior on his team who has been to all four region meets in his career. “He’s been a super consistent member of our team; it was serendipitous I think, for him. It’s not the ending, but what a way to almost finish up your career.”

“It was so wild,” said Eagle Valley coach Melinda Brandt. “I knew it was going to be close.”

With perhaps its best boys team in years, coming so close to winning it all was understandably disappointing for the Devils.

“Our guys ran so tough — they definitely were going in for the win,” Brandt said, adding that the entire group was satisfied with how they ran as a team. “They were super excited about how they finished strongly – for the points to fall like that, of course it’s disappointing, but we’re really proud of them. Seven out of nine guys PRed. They just ran tough.”

Cooper Filmore, Charlie Schafer and Armando Fuentes went 14-15-16, respectively, with the fifth and sixth runners — Dylan and Tyler Blair — both coming in before any other team’s fifth runner, a rare statistical anecdote but something which could bode well in next week’s even deeper, higher-quality field.

The Eagle Valley boys had six runners in front of any other team’s top five athletes at Thursday’s 4A Region 1 championship.

“I think it will,” Brandt said. “I think that was the best work of that group that we have seen. To have 20-30-second PR’s, and to be rushing hard together and to finish like that was really fun to see. We get to contend again and they’re hungry for a little more. They’re like, ‘give me another week, give me another week.'”

Armando Fuentes and Charlie Schafer compete at the 4A Region 1 cross-country championships on Thursday evening in Grand Junction.

For Brunner, his third win of the season looked a lot like his previous one — fast and with a sprint-finish, and — it was even in the same location. At the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic on Oct. 6, Brunner ran 14:56. He figures to improve upon his 30th-place, 16:49 time from state last year.

Parish said Brunner and Middaugh were focused on the team place this weekend, and the fast time was more a function of having five really good runners in the region. “It was a great setup for next weekend,” he said.

Will Brunner (right) and Porter Middaugh (left) helped Battle Mountain qualify for state cross country at Thursday’s 4A Region 1 championship in Grand Junction.

The state cross-country meet is Oct. 29 at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. The 4A girls race at 1 p.m. with the boys taking off at 2:20 p.m. At last year’s state meet, the Battle Mountain boys and girls finished third and second, respectively, as a team. Eagle Valley’s boys were 12th and Samantha Blair finished second overall as the lone Devil girl athlete.