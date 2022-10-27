Battle Mountain heads into Saturday’s cross-country championships with high hopes

Milaina Almonte, the top runner on the No. 2-ranked Battle Mountain girls cross-country team, has the fourth-fastest Colorado-course time in all of 4A this season.

Battle Mountain will send its No. 2 girls and No. 4 boys and Eagle Valley will send its No. 6 ranked boys and one individual girls qualifier to Colorado Springs for the 4A state cross-country meet on Saturday at Penrose Events Center. Check back for Saturday’s Vail Daily preview on the Devils’ athletes.

Almonte, strong junior class, to lead No. 2 girls in battle against national power Niwot

Battle Mountain girls cross-country has placed second or better seven years in a row. In that span, the Huskies have only been beaten by nationally ranked top-10 teams, with current national No. 2 Niwot the juggernaut culprit responsible for preventing a potentially legendary black and gold dynasty.

“It’s hard for anyone in Colorado to keep being measured up against Niwot, but I think in the last 10 years, the girls are one of the most consistent teams in the country and should be really applauded for that effort over time,” head coach Rob Parish aptly noted.

Region 1 individual runner-up Milaina Almonte has been a star this season, though her kind demeanor belie the senior’s stone-cold grit on the course. “She has the fourth best Colorado time going in, and you would never know it listening to her talk,” said Parish. “You’d know it watching her workout.”

The coach calls Almonte “an all-time great” for Battle Mountain, with a 5-kilometer time only eclipsed by state champions, DI athletes, and Olympian alumna. She’s considering running for Santa Clara next year, but Parish has received an understandable flood of phone calls from his alma mater, Montana State University, too. “She might want a break from the snow,” Parish joked.

Colorado state cross-country meet information When: Saturday, Oct. 29 Where: Norris Penrose Events Center, Colorado Springs Schedule

9:00 3A Girls

9:40 5A Boys

10:20 3A Boys

11:00 5A Girls

11:40 Unified

12:20 2A Boys

1:00 4A Girls

1:40 2A Girls

2:20 4A Boys

A tightly-bunched junior class fall in line behind Almonte, led by state skimeister champion Lindsey Whitton, who has a way of applying a pinch of Nordic toughness to hills and bad weather. “The harder it is, the better Lindsey does – hills and poor conditions, she really shines,” noted Parish. “So, I think the state course will be a good course for her.”

Half-mile specialist Lindsey Kiehl has been trending upward lately, giving the Huskies a dangerous top trio. “Having Lindsey running well gives us an impressive top three,” said Parish. Joining her state 4×400-meter relay teammate is Presley Smith, who has ascended into rarified air in terms of sheer range. ”Her progression in cross-country has really enabled this team to be fantastic,” her coach said.

An 800-meter specialist during track, Lindsey Kiehl has been the Huskies’ third runner for most of the cross-country season this year.

The quality of the team’s finish, however, might reside in the type of day Kira Hower and/or Addison Beuche has. Both have dipped under 20-minutes, but the stars haven’t aligned on the same day yet. Ruthie Demino, a rising freshmen could also be a dark horse for the fifth spot.

“She’s scrapped her way into the top seven,” Parish said. “With such a veteran, strong group, that’s no small ask.”

“The entire team has grown a lot — this group of girls has gone through a lot,” he continued. “They’ve been tremendous.”

Battle Mountain could have its first boys individual state champion

Will Brunner (right) and Porter Middaugh (left) have the fastest times in 4A heading into Saturday’s state cross-country meet.

Battle Mountain has never had an individual state champion on the boys side – the best finish, according to Parish, was fourth by Johnny Stevens in 2007 — a record under serious threat Saturday. The state’s fastest 4A time in 2022, 14:56.30, belongs to two Huskies.

Much has been written about Porter Middaugh and Will Brunner’s cross-country conquests, but interestingly, the more staggering demonstrations of fitness — according to Parish — have occurred within the mundane, daily grind.

“The races have been fantastic — the wins and the times — but just the long runs and the workouts that they have done, when we’ve done this for 20 years now,” he said. “They are outliers in the Malcom Gladwell sense.”

The “third amigo” from last year’s stud sophomore class, Jorge Sinaloa, is fresh off a 16:03, 11th-place regional finish last week. Parish considers all three runners to be “gamers,” and believes Sinaloa, with continued off-season mileage, has the talent to be with his top two. “That’s the next step for him,” Parish said. “He’s worked very hard this year.”

After losing four of seven from last year’s team — including the region champion, Sullivan Middaugh — the fate of the Huskies always depended upon newcomers subscribing to the plan and stepping up. Junior John McAbee answered the call, skipping the 17s altogether as he went from a non-varsity 18:03-guy in 2021 to clipping off a 16:53 last week, good for 22nd overall in the region.

“John is an athlete who just really bought into this, ‘I’m going to work hard, I’m going to put in miles over the summer,'” Parish said. “He makes conscience decisions every time in the workouts and the long runs, instead of settling, to really try and advance his fitness. And it shows.” Middaugh’s spring surge, Brunner’s epic summer transformation, coupled with Sinaloa’s talent and McAbee’s current trajectory has Parish salivating about the talented junior class returning in 2023.

“It all depends on the type of work they put it, but the sky is the limit with them.”

Senior captain Jake Lindall is another alternate-turned-scorer. While fellow captain Brunner leads from the front of the pack, Lindall provides the voice of reason and a swagger to fight for the common man. “He’s made tremendous strides,” Parish said of his pivotal fifth scorer. In the sixth and seventh spot will be the region hero Bergen Drummet and junior Christian Alvarez.

“They’ve really bought into this pursuit and the concept of hard work equals results,” Parish said of his depth runners before summarizing his entire team.

“They bought into the chase and have felt a sense of pride representing Battle Mountain — and they’ve really overachieved.”