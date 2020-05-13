Battle Mountain Husky logo gets a tweak

Battle Mountain's sports team have a new logo.

Special to the Daily

It’s not a major overhaul, but Battle Mountain’s teams will have new look.

Fear not, it’s not like the Denver Broncos going from their powder blue helmets and orange jerseys to their blues, which, in fairness coincided with back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the old Husky was a little too much like the University of Washington’s Huskies, so the school’s hockey coach Derek Byron, also an alum, touched up the new logo.

Of course, the Huskies are still black and gold because as the cheer goes, “We say black, you say gold.” The new Husky is faces left, instead of right, and has a more angular look than the current circular one.

The typeface around the mascot is also changed.

“The new logo turned out well, and we’re happy the design came from Coach Byron,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman in the release. “We look forward to seeing the new Husky throughout the Battle Mountain community next school year.”

As assorted teams in their respective seasons get new uniforms, fans will see the new logo. Changes to the Husky in the gym and on the field of the school’s main outdoor stadium “will happen as those items are scheduled for refreshing.”