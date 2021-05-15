Battle Mountain lax takes out Aspen, 7-4

Nate Bishop and Battle Mountain lacrosse are 3-1 after beating Steamboat Springs and Aspen this week. (Daily file photo)



Yep, Battle Mountain lacrosse left Aspen feeling Blu on Saturday night.

The Huskies’ Blu Barnett rang up a hat trick as Battle Mountain boys lacrosse pushed past Aspen, 7-4, for a 2-0 week, having already toppled Steamboat Springs previously.

A sweep of the Skiers and Sailors is just what was needed to restore the confidence of the Huskies, who were shaken after season-opening loss to Eagle Valley last week.

“I think that the more game experience we get guys who have never played varsity, the more comfortable everyone will be,” Huskies coach Connor Compton said. “I think once we get two more games, people might start looking out for us.”

The fun news is that Battle Mountain has two games next week — at Summit and, yes, at Aspen, for the rematch.

Cal Hill and Nate Bishop rounded out the scoring against Aspen in Round 1 on Saturday with two goals each. Watch how Hill might get eased into the rotation a bit more. Now a senior, Hill put together an incredible JV campaign two springs ago.

The freshman Thomas Dekanich was pretty busy with four helpers. P.J. Kessenich also had an assist.

Despite all these heroics, the MVPs of the game were Orion Adelman for his faceoffs and Ryan Moore for his wing work after those faceoffs.

Huskies baseball sinks Sailors

The final score was 6-5.

Never mind that there were two games. Battle Mountain baseball beat Steamboat Springs, 6-5 … twice on Saturday.

For the record, the second game of the doubleheader went extras.

Battle Mountain is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the 4A Slope. In answer to your next question, we have absolutely no idea when the last time Huskies baseball was four games over .500.

The theme of the day was the comeback. The Huskies rallied from deficits in both games of the twinbill.

“We just showed out ability to overcome adversity,” Huskies skipper Harrison Stevens said. “We’re going to win some games. We’re going to lose some games. Today, not everything went our way and we still found a way to win.”

In the opener, Battle Mountain was down 5-3 after four innings, plating two runs in the fifth and pushing across the game-winner in the sixth. Adam Ftzcharles was the offensive star, going 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.

Freshman Finn Sullivan started the game, but Daniel Redinger sparkled in relief with three shutout innings, picking up the win.

To make it a little more exciting in the nightcap, the Huskies trailed 5-2, going into the bottom of the seventh.

With one run already across and Morales and Anthony Sanchez on second and third, Jeremiah Vasquez hit a squib shot that eluded the Sailors’ first baseman. Pretty? No. Effective? Heck yes.

Roberts, though, is the Game 2 hero, coming out of the bullpen for four innings of shutout ball with eight punchouts.

That got the Huskies to the bottom of the eighth, when they loaded the bases for Fitzcharles, who walked it off with a sacrifice fly.

Battle Mountain gets a stern league test on Tuesday when it heads to Rifle.

Eagle Valley baseball’s tough start continued with a doubleheader loss to Montrose down in Gypsum on Saturday.

The visiting Indians won 16-1 and 16-4.

Eagle Valley (0-4) hopes to get on the winning track with another twinbill at Summit on Tuesday.

Huskies soccer nips Summit

New rule: If you get a bloody nose while helping your team score a game-winning goal, you get your name in the paper.

Avery Schaffler to Gabby Caballero lifted the Huskies to a 3-2 win over Summit Saturday, but roll back the tape.

The possession started with a header from defender Isabella Borg, the third of the Borgs at Battle Mountain. It was sort of a header, to be precise.

“She actually sort of nosed it,” Huskies coach David Cope said.

OK, sometimes, it isn’t glamorous, but who cares? Yes, Borg mistimed the ball and got it with her proboscis, but she found a way to contribute and help the team win.

Battle Mountain (2-1) needed everything it had against a spunky, upset minded Summit side.

Down 1-0, the Huskies replied with Bailey Murray to Cassandra Ledezma on a corner kick equalized.

The Huskies took the lead on a penalty kick. Yes, stop the presses, Battle Mountain finally converted one. Liz Keiser did the deed.

Battle Mountain was 0-for-2 on the season on P.K.’s, which does reflect poorly on an English-born soccer coach.

Summit’s Kelly Duffey converted a free kick in the 67th minute to tie it at two.

Battle Mountain hosts Glenwood Springs on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

VMS rolls past CRMS

Vail Mountain School girls’ soccer’s trip to Carbondale was a roaring success on Saturday as the Gore Rangers romped past the Colorado Rocky Mountain School, 8-2.

In addition to taking in the sights of cultural significance in Carbondale, Tegan Sharfstein had a hat trick, leading the way.

“We leave the pitch today with renewed emphasis on moving the ball faster and holding possession higher on the field,” VMS coach Bob Bandoni said.

And now for the gauche part of the article. VMS is 4-0, but that puts them nearly halfway through its regular season. The Gore Rangers need to finish in the top two of the 3A Slope to make the playoffs and wear orange.

Vail Mountain hosts Roaring Fork on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the soccer palace that is Bandoni Alumni Field.