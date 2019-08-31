Battle Mountain soccer avenges loss to Durango

It’s early, and as a team, you don’t want to get too excited, but …

Battle Mountain soccer completed an impressive opening weekend with a 4-1 victory over Durango to complete a sweep of the aforementioned Demons and Montrose.

Both teams were playoff squads last year — Durango the No. 4 seed and Montrose No. 27. In theory, this should help with the incessant rating-percentage index as the season develops.

Battle Mountain also lost down in Durango, 3-2, in overtime at this time last year.

“I think the boys are really confident,” Huskies coach David Cope said. “We didn’t win that game (against Durango) last year. Now we start a quest we’ve never done — five (championships) in a row (in the league). The boys need to focus on the process more than the scoreboard.”

More big games remain on the schedule, say, like two against Glenwood Springs and a whopper of a nonconference game against The Classical Academy. Not that anyone is scoreboard watching, but Glenwood beat Durango, 2-1, Friday night, and Rifle shocked Steamboat Springs, 3-2, on Saturday.

Against Durango, Cope saw one of his favorite things — four goals with four different goal scorers.

In the 26th minute, Louis Castillo won the ball with a sliding tackle. Karsen Williams came up with the ball and sent it back to Castillo for a 1-0 lead.

In the 51st, Dani Barajas’ free kick bounced off the Durango wall. Trevino Twiss’ ensuing shot hit the post, but Williams was there for the rebound.

Williams kept up his big day with a through ball to Kevin Chavez for a 3-0 lead. Bryant Ramirez, from left-back with a curling pass, to Barajas brought down the curtain.

In addition to four goals from four different players, a nice trend is seeing newer players like Williams, Chavez, and Ramirez step into bigger roles so far.

Cope was also really happy with the play of junior Joey Leonardo at midfield. Castillo also bounced back from an injury in Friday night’s game against Montrose.

Battle Mountain (2-0) has the week off before hosting Eagle Valley on Sept. 10.