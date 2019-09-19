Battle Mountain soccer beats TCA again

Yes, this was last year's Battle Mountain soccer team striking the pose after beating The Classical Academy, 2-0, but the Huskies beat the Titans by the same count on Thursday down in Colorado Springs.

Chris Freud | Daily file photo

Once is an upset. Two is a trend.

Battle Mountain soccer went down to Colorado Springs and beat The Classical Academy on Thursday night for the second year in a row. Like last year in Edwards, the Huskies beat the Titans, 2-0.

At 7-0, the Huskies have sent a message to Class 4A that they’re legitimate contenders in the Centennial State.

“To go on the road and win a big game on the Front Range, that sends a message that we’re playoff ready,” Huskies coach David Cope said. “A lot of the theme this year is positioning ourselves for redemption in the playoffs. Our group needs to believe that we’ve got something going.”

There are still eight more games in the regular season, hopefully, followed by a playoff run, but this still is a landmark moment for Battle Mountain soccer. Last yar’s win wasn’t a one-time thing.

“Last year, I watched as a freshman,” Ivan “Tommy” Solis said. “As a sophomore, I came in and scored a goal.”

Trevin to Kevin set up Solis in the eighth minute. Twiss sent Chavez out wide and the latter played a beautiful ball for Solis and a 1-0 lead.

Bryant Ramirez had a Heivan Garcia-like finish, crushing a strike from 35 yards out for the insurance in the 77th.

“That was worthy of ending any game at any level,” Cope said.

While the Huskies did a very nice job of not looking ahead to this one, even though TCA had to be on the brain, more big games await next week.

Steamboat Springs comes to town on Tuesday. The Sailors may be struggling this season, but this is always a huge rivalry. On Thursday, the Huskies head to Glenwood Springs. While the Huskies won the league last season, the Demons advanced to the Final Four last season.

“We just beat a state semifinalist (in TCA), and we play another one next week,” Cope said. “Our group knows the level we’re capable of and aspire to be.”

Demons nip Devils

Speaking of Glenwood Springs soccer, the Demons got out of Gypsum by the skin of their teeth with a last-second goal and a 2-1 win at Eagle Valley on Tuesday.

While it’s a heartbreaking loss for the Devils, the positive is that the team is more competitive against the elite of the Western Slope. The Devils beat Steamboat Springs on Tuesday and went toe-to-toe with the Demons, who made the Final Four last year.

If you’re keeping score at home, last year the Demons thrashed Eagle Valley twice by a total of 10-0.

“My heart breaks for the kids,” Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. “They fought the whole game. I couldn’t be prouder to be their coach and to watch the growth that is happening within our program. Kaizen is happening.”

Kaizen is the team’s motto this year. It’s a Japanese word that means continuous improvement. Eagle Valley (2-3) is walking the walk on that count.

Armando Munoz scored for the Devils who host Montrose on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Huskies spikers rebound

One week after a devastating loss to Glenwood Springs at home, Battle Mountain volleyball bounced back on Thursday, taking down Summit County, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, on the road.

Battle Mountain (3-3) was without injured starters Phoebe Walters and Gabby Gully, so Alexis Barthuly and Karol Loera stepped up.

“We had a really great week of practice,” Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “We focused on diving deep down into our side of the court.”

That worked as did Sofi Petrovski, Tatum Huffman and McKenzie Clyncke bringing the lumber.

Battle Mountain is home on Tuesday for Rifle.