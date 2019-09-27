Battle Mountain soccer draws in Glenwood

Battle Mountain and Glenwood Springs soccer will do it all over again on Oct. 22 in Edwards.

The Huskies and the Demons finished business on Thursday night at Stubler Memorial Field deadlocked at one. Battle Mountain trailed at the half and equalized on a Louis Castillo goal from Josh Keiser in the second 40.

“I think some of the boys were disappointed (after the game), but they got over it,” Huskies coach David Cope said. “It’s really a positive coming from behind and coming back rather than the other way around.”

Battle Mountain had chances in the extra time, but couldn’t convert.

At 8-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the 4A Slope, the Huskies did gain the inside track the conference crown by drawing on the road. Battle Mountain has amassed 16 of 18 points within the Slope, while Glenwood has two draws with a 3-0-2 league mark.

Battle Mountain also seemed to maintain its position in the rating-percentage index as of Friday morning, holding steady at No. 2 behind Golden and ahead of Silver Creek and Regis.

The Huskies head to the Vail Mountain School for a 1 p.m. kickoff in a friendly. That is the Gore Rangers’ Homecoming. Battle Mountain returns to league play with Summit County at home on Oct. 8.