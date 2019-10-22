Battle Mountain soccer KOs Glenwood

Battle Mountain's Bryant Ramirez fights for possession against Glenwood Springs on Tuesday during the Huskies' 6-2 win over the Demons.

EDWARDS — As good as Battle Mountain soccer has been, no team has five-peated in the Western Slope.

And while the Huskies technically clinched on Saturday during the perfunctory bludgeoning of Palisade, 8-0, on Saturday, what better way to celebrate a first with a 6-2 win over Glenwood Springs on Senior Night on Tuesday?

Battle Mountain's Danny Barajas continues his season-long rampage against Colorado opponents. Barajas had had another goal in his team's 6-2 win against Glenwood Springs on Tuesday.

The Huskies have won four in row twice, 2004-07 and 2010-2013 — and 13 conference crowns in the last 16 years — and both of those quartets had legendary teams from those runs. The 2005 squad was the first Battle Mountain team to make the quarterfinals and put the school on the map as far as soccer goes.

The second run obviously had the 2012 team, state champions and 20-0, the signature squad of the program.

But five in a row?

Welcome to history, fellas.

“It’s phenomenal,” Huskies coach David Cope said. “We’re so proud of the consistency we’ve shown over the years. We’re proud of the kids who come up each year from the junior varsity. We’re proud of the culture. We’re proud of how the older kids teach the younger kids how it’s done. It’s a very cool thing.”

Granted, the Huskies have in mind making some more history with the postseason beginning on Wednesday in Edwards at a time to be determined. The Huskies have all but clinched a spot in the top four of the rating-percentage index, meaning that, should they advance, they will have home-pitch advantage through the state quarterfinals.

“That’s very special to be written down in history, to be remembered that way,” Huskies senior Quinn Mitchell said. “But 100 percent we’re not done.”

With a knockout

Tuesday night was truly a heavyweight bout, befitting teams that started the night ranked Nos. 2 (Huskies) and 10 (Demons) in the RPI.

And Battle Mountain’s Trevino Twiss helped record the knockout with a hat trick.

“It’s crazy,” Twiss said. “It’s amazing. It’s a great feeling in front of our crowd, on our field. It’s our field and no one takes it from us.”

“That’s phenomenal for Senior Night,” Cope said. “He’s been the assist man for us the last two years. He does so much for us in providing for others. For him to take the spotlight was great.”

Battle Mountain's Louis Castillo takes control against Glenwood Springs on Tuesday night in Edwards. The Huskies moved to 13-0-1 with the win.

Glenwood’s German Alvarado pounced on a rebound during the first minute, and slammed it home, putting the Huskies behind, 1-0.

Dani Barajas sprang Twiss who put it by Demons keeper Carlos Guardado. The Huskies’ Kevin Chavez made an ankle-breaking run setting up Twiss for No. 2. Twiss calmly beat an onrushing Guardado, slotting the ball to the lower left corner.

Glenwood Springs (10-2-3) responded with a thundering boot by Justin Garces.

As nice as it was to see the Huskies tested, it was better to see Battle Mountain (13-0-1) register a second-half knockout. The Huskies blanked Glenwood, 4-0, during the final 40 minutes.

“Closest 6-2 game ever,” Cope joked. “It was really good, actually. You need these situations going into the playoffs. You have to test your mettle and not get frustrated. You’re tied 2-2 against one of last year’s state semifinalists. That’s a moment.”

Louis Castillo sprang open Chavez, who got the game-winner, and then — not surprisingly — it got chippy between the Huskies and the Demons. Guardado took out Barajas, drawing a yellow card. Josh Keiser took the penalty becoming the first Huskies players to convert this season. Battle Mountain had been 0-for-3 in P.K.’s before Thursday.

The good news is that Barajas returned to play, suffering no apparent injury, and scored after Twiss finished his hat trick.

Senior salute

It’s not the last home game because there will be playoffs, but it still was a special Senior Night as 10 Huskies took their bows.

The Class of 2020 is Twiss, Kevin Vasquez, Antonio Jimenez, Wyatt Hall, Mitchell, Karsen Williams, Barajas, Harrison Rubis, and Mariano and Edgar Tellez.

Before the playoffs, the Huskies head to Steamboat Springs for the regular-season finale. The Sailors will doubtless try to spring an ambush as Thursday will be their de facto playoff game.