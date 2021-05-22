Battle Mountain track and field second at Roosevelt

Yes, this is where track and field meets the world of Harry Potter.

Battle Mountain’s girls finished second on Friday at the Randall Hess Invitational behind the team whose name shall not be spoken.

Yes, it’s Niwot — by saying Niwot do we bring forward Voldemort? — but that seems like another heaping scoop of normal as we come out of COVID-19.

Thirty-two teams were at Roosevelt on Friday and the Huskies can hang with most of the state. Among the highlights:

• Elliot Pribramsky won the mile in 5 minutes, 8.12 seconds. Yes, 5:08 is terrific, but it’s also a meet record. While track schedules have juggled this season, and the Randall Hess is not a usual stop for Battle Mountain, it’s a significant statewide meet. This is another milestone for Pribramsky.

• Emma Reeder had a huge day. She score in both hurdles events and was part of podium teams in the 800-meter and 1,600 relays. Points from sprinters are always welcome in Huskies Nation. We also hope Reeder took a nap on Saturday.

• Augustine Hancock scored in both throwing events. Points from throwers are always welcome in Huskies Nation.

• Lilly and Mili are back: Lily Whelan and Milaina Almonte. They were second and fourth, respectively in the 3,200, with Lindsey Kiehl in ninth.

• Porter Middaugh continues to dazzle. The freshman ran the 1,600 in 4:39.61. Yes, it’s track and field season, but were this basketball, Huskies fans would be chanting, “He’s a freshman.”

Devils fast at Coal Ridge

Eagle Valley boys’ track and field took third at Friday’s Coal Ridge Invitational, while the ladies were sixth.

Samantha Blair had a speed workout. She was third in the 200, second in the 400 and fourth in the 300 hurdles.

And a Carbajal was in the points in the triple jump and it feels right. This is Yanitza, who is the younger sister of state triple-jump champion Michelle, who is on the Devils’ coaching staff.

Gage Nielsen took second in the 400 and then led an Eagle Valley stampede in the mile (Nielsen, Zach Yoder, Daniel Velasco and Wilson Elliott went 2-3-4-5).

Trace Hobbs won the discus with a throw of 144 feet, 6 inches. The school record is 160-1, which coach Jeff Shroll said the senior has done in practice.

Both 4A squads have a rare off-weekend upcoming because of the combination of graduations and Memorial Day.

Saints soccer wins on Front Range

Vail Christian soccer busted out the offense on Friday in 5-3 nonconference victory at Belleview Christian.

Lindsey Whitton scored twice for the Saints (2-1), while Zoey Barela, Hannah Leonard and Kamryn Brausch also scored.

Not bad for a team not used to playing on thick grass down in Denver.

“We were playing on this thick, lush grass. It was the Garden of Eden,” Saints coach Barbara Wilson said. “We had 20 shots on goal and put five of those in. I think that’s big because we’ve struggled a bit to score goals. A variety of people had scoring chances on net.”

The Saints host Grand Valley on Thursday for Senior Night.

Huskies fall to Palisade

It looks like it’s Steamboat Springs and Palisade for the 4A Western Slope girls soccer crown.

Palisade took care of Battle Mountain, 4-1, on Saturday.

Monika Duran had the goal for the Huskies.

At 2-2-1, Battle Mountain may not win the league title, but the Huskies will likely have a say in who does.

That starts with a trip to Glenwood Springs on Tuesday.