Battle Mountain’s Cope receives regional coach of the year award

Dave Cope led the No. 16-seeded Battle Mountain boys to the state championship game last fall. This January, United Soccer Coaches selected Cope as the Small Public High School Coach of the Year for the Far West Region.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

During the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia earlier this year, David Cope was recognized for his outstanding work as the boys and girls soccer coach for Battle Mountain High School. Cope has worked as a teacher and soccer coach for BMHS for over 20 years.

Each year, the United Soccer Coaches honors national and regional high school coaches of the year. Candidates must be nominated by a peer, must exhibit a long list of world-class coaching skills, cultivate an impeccable team culture and image and demonstrate top-notch leadership on and off the field. After meeting all of these criteria, the United Soccer Coaches selected Cope as the Small Public High School Coach of the Year for the Far West Region.

The honor comes on the heels of a highly successful fall boys soccer season where Cope led his team to the state finals. After having a large group of team leaders graduate the prior year, last fall’s soccer season was originally dubbed a “rebuilding” year. However, that group of talented and tenacious athletes surprised everyone, except perhaps Cope, and brought their team all the way to the state finals. In the state championship, the No. 16 Huskies fell to No. 2 Northfield 3-0 to take second place.

Now, with the spring girls soccer season nearly half-way through, Cope continues to demonstrate his award-winning coaching skills. Cope’s Huskies are currently 8-1 and sit atop the Western Slope League.

It is with gratitude and excitement that the Battle Mountain Booster Club, and the entire community, congratulates coach David Cope on his well-deserved award.