Battle of the best: Devils top Huskies in prep volleyball epic

Molly Kessenich gets ready for the next play in Thursday night's game between Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley.

You know what they say: “somebody’s ‘O’ has got to go!” Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley — both undefeated in 4A Western Slope League play — met on Thursday in Edwards with more than just local bragging rights on the line. When it was all said and done, either the Devils (8-6 overall, 4-0 in league play coming into Thursday) or the Huskies (4-1 overall, 3-0 league) would be undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the conference.

After an arduous battle full of momentum swings and long volleys in front of a rowdy crowd, Eagle Valley came back from 2-1 to win in a five-set thriller — 24-26, 25-19, 17-25, 25-12, 15-4 — on the Huskies’ home court.

“What a night,” Eagle Valley coach Mike Garvey said. “Awesome fans on both sides, great environment for high school kids all around. Hats off to a much improved Battle Mountain team.”

Marlee Geisler spikes the ball Thursday night at Battle Mountain High School.

Going back to 2007, Eagle Valley is 20-14 against their up-valley rivals. In 2021, they didn’t give up a set in either of the two matchups and appeared determined to keep that trend going Thursday.

Talia Crawford goes up for the kill in Thursday’s game between Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley.

Cassandra Yurcak’s opening ace instigated a 3-0 run to start. The Huskies didn’t panic, however, and the hustle play of the round — Molly Kessenich’s one-armed dive to keep a volley alive — capped a 4-0 Husky retaliation.

Molly Kessenich reaches to keep a volley alive during Thursday’g game between Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley.

“I think what we focus a lot on is reading the other team and reading the hitters and anticipating where they’re going to place the ball; I think there’s a lot of effort and excitement that comes out of that defense,” Battle Mountain coach Shelby Crummer said of her team’s defensive prowess, which frustrated the Devils high-powered offense throughout the evening.

“Defense played phenomenal tonight; we were able to keep that up and that helped our momentum and confidence in offense. So, it was really fun to dig stuff up that Eagle Valley did not see coming.”

A much-improved Battle Mountain defensive was hustling for plays all game during Thursday’s loss to Eagle Valley in Edwards.

From there, the Huskies nurtured the lead to 16-11. Quietly, the Devils clawed back, eventually going up by one before a timeout allowed everyone to reset at 18-17. Battle Mountain went on it’s own 7-1 run to make it 24-19. Once again, Eagle Valley refused to call it quits, and behind Ivy Lieurance’s serving, scored five in a row to notch things up at 24.

A serve out of bounds gave the Huskies a closeout opportunity as Kessenich went back to serve. Marlee Geisler ripped one down the sideline to take the win, 26-24.

Marlee Geisler gives Battle Mountain a 26-24 first-set win Thursday night against Eagle Valley.

Battle Mountain celebrates winning the first set of Thursday’s game against Eagle Valley 26-24.

“It felt really good to win that first set,” Crummer said.

” I think the girls have learned how to not just practice to play well, but when the time comes to perform — they’re actually performing. Instead of just being good enough to beat a team but not proving it. That’s been huge for them and the program overall.”

Eagle Valley junior Ione Pedersen said that on the court, she felt the team was “overreaching” during that first set. “We just needed to calm down,” she added.

“We definitely didn’t realize we needed to push that hard,” added Ava Geiman. “We were definitely in our heads a little bit.”

Eagle Valley’s Ava Geiman gets ready for the next play during Thursday’s win over Battle Mountain.

“They came out and competed right away, and, we didn’t overlook them, but the girls all knew Battle Mountain was a stronger team this year and able to do that,” Garvey said.

“And I think they just had to settle in and be like ‘oh this isn’t going to be the same Battle Mountain match that we’ve seen before.’”

Garvey said that “settling down and getting set two was key.”

“To come back and say, ‘ok, we’re right back in this,'” he stated.

Talia Crawford is met at the net by a pair of Huskies during Thursday’s game between Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley.

In the second set, Eagle Valley got out to a 9-4 lead, but the Huskies fought to tie the game at 14 regained a one-point advantage on a Alex Dienst rocket that whizzed along the sideline and narrowly stayed fair. From there, however, it was all Devils. The visitors went on an 11-4 run to close things out.

“I think overall in the second set we really came together as a team,” said Pedersen.

“For a lot of us, this our first year on varsity so we’re really just trying to find our team and this is really helping us gel together.”

Early in the third set, Eagle Valley went up 9-8 when a stray shot came towards the Devils’ bench. Garvey made a play on the dead ball, turned to the student section and did the universal “let’s go” wave with his hands — proof that everyone was having fun during a classic high school tussle. It ended up being the last positive moment for Eagle Valley, however, as Battle Mountain regained the lead, 11-10, grew it to 17-13, and eventually won 25-17.

Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley players meet at the net during Thursday’s game.

Behind 2-1, the Devils made a statement in the fourth.

“I think it was our hitter’s confidence,” said Garvey.

“They had opportunities all night long … and then we got a little shy and backed off and lost a little confidence — and they just tried to play in. We really saw at the end that they came back and came back strong. It’s one thing to hit hard, but you’ve gotta hit in.”

Garvey recognized part of that as being the stellar play of the Huskies’ defense; players were scrambling all over the floor to return well-placed Eagle Valley spikes. Still, Crummer felt her team took its foot off the gas a little as the Devils cruised to a convincing 25-12 victory.

“We lost focus I think because we had this false confidence that we were going to take it home and that we’d already won,” she said.

“And that wasn’t true; it doesn’t take 2 ½ sets to win, it’s three. So, we just couldn’t stay focused and honed in on the goal at that time and I think they’re learning from that. They had a lot of confidence, but they allowed it to let them be a little bit casual and we didn’t have the time for that.”

Marlee Geisler digs an Eagle Valley shot out during the second set of Thursday night’s game.

Pedersen led the way in the final set, where Eagle Valley remained in total control. She went back to serve with the score at 9-4 and led a 6-0 run, closing the game with a spike to win it all.

“I think we found our rhythm and had a connection between the passers and the setters and we were kind of like ‘hey I trust you to do your job; which is like the basis of being a team,” Pedersen said.

“We got comfortable on the court and started playing like we know how to,” added Geiman.

“We just had to sustain it and keep going. I think a couple things we did late broke them down and we’re not giving any secrets away, but I think that was one of those things,” Garvey said of the final two sets.

“But, I’m just proud of our girls to continue to believe in themselves. It’s pretty easy at a young age to stop believing and I think they got stronger.”

Alex Dienst gets low to receive an Eagle Valley serve during the fourth set of Thursday’s game.

Crummer had positive takeaways from Thursday night, too.

“Although we wanted to win and protect this space, we’re so proud of everything they did tonight and that’s what we talked about in the locker room — just how proud we are that they played a really good game,” she said.

“We’ll grow from it. We’re excited and proud of them even though it’s not fun to lose.”