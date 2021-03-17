Bell, Talbot make All-American at NCAAs

Ski & Snowboard Vail alumnus and Denver University sophomore Reece Bell races to All-American honors in slalom during last week’s NCAA Championships in New Hampshire. (Special to the Daily)



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail collegiate athletes Reece Bell, Parker Biele, Viktoria Cubina, Nellie Talbot and Tegan Wold qualified for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships in New Hampshire last week.

This event features the top division one collegiate Alpine racers in the country from among those colleges that were permitted to have a collegiate season given COVID-19.

At NCAA finals, in giant slalom Talbot, Wold, Biele and Bell landed in ninth, 12th, 13th and 15th, respectively. By taking ninth, Montana State’s Talbot is a second-team All-American in giant slalom.

In slalom it was Bell, Biele, Talbot, Cubina and Wold in fifth, 17th, 23rd, 28th and 29th, respectively. Fifth makes Bell, a sophomore at Denver University, a first-team All-American in this discipline. Give it up for Wold as well by rallying to win the second run of slalom.

Unfortunately, a number of other SSCV alumni on NCAA Division I teams from the East had their NCAA seasons canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Many SSCV alumni who are now collegiate skiers came back to train with SSCV for some or all of their season, providing pace and inspiration younger FIS athletes as well as serving as athlete coaches and mentors for youth alpine ski racers.