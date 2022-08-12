Berry Creek Bash set for Aug. 17

The Berry Creek Blast will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Edwards, with the first race at 4:45 p.m.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Next up in the Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series is the Berry Creek Bash on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Edwards. A great test for all riders, the course is a well-balanced mix of challenging uphill ascents and technical downhill sections. With outstanding views of the Sawatch Mountain Range, it’s a true local classic.



Cyclists will begin at the Berry Creek trailhead and race along a combination of dirt road and single track. Distances range from two miles for younger riders to 10.8 miles for adult riders. Course maps are available on the Vail Recreation District website .



The official shop of the Berry Creek Bash, The Kind Bikes & Skis , will be at the race to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.



On-site bib pickup begins at 4 p.m. with races beginning at 4:45 p.m. for youth bikers, 5:45 p.m. for pro and expert categories and 6:45 p.m. for sport and beginner categories. After the race, stick around for the after-party at Etown in the Edwards Riverwalk for awards, raffle prizes and fun. All racers ages 21 and over will get a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company.



Please note that there is no parking at the race start. While there is limited parking on the east side of the Edwards Medical Pavilion, organizers are requesting this be reserved for parents of the youth racers. Adult racers and spectators may park at the Edwards truck stop, Colorado Mountain College or the Riverwalk and ride to the start. Please do not park in the Shaw Cancer Center parking lot or the neighborhood adjacent to the Berry Creek trailhead.



Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $15 preregistered or $20 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate. Racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

This is the sixth race in the 2022 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series, which will wrap up on Aug. 31 with the new Vail Grind event.