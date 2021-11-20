Best of Vail Valley: Exercise and Outdoors

Crosstraining Fitness of Vail was one of three winners for Best Workout Spot this year.

The majority of people who travel to or reside in the Vail Valley are seeking nature, physical activity, and the ideal scenario: a combination of both.

With those interests in mind, the valley has become home to a number of indoor and outdoor fitness environments, and this week we are summarizing the valley’s best studios, ski tracks and runs, golf courses and workout spots as elected by over 74,000 community votes in this year’s Best of Vail Valley.

Best Workout Spot

Wherever you are on your fitness journey, there’s something for you at the facilities in this year’s Best Workout Spot category.

Crosstraining Fitness of Vail, located on the north side of U.S. Highway 6 in EagleVail, is more of a workout community than just any old gym. The focus is on improving the entire body through a huge variety of cross-training exercises that are performed in a motivating group setting. Each and every class is different, and workouts will keep you on your toes.

At Endorphin in Eagle, located in the heart of Eagle Ranch, movement is their drug. Instructors just want to get your blood pumping. And if you want to work out at 3 in the morning, you can do that as well at the area’s only 24-hour health club. Endorphin offers a variety of exercise equipment, workout options and classes, from indoor cycling and yoga to high-intensity interval training, strength training, barre, kinesis, fusion classes and more.

Avon Recreation Center offers more than 40,000 square feet of fitness options, whether you want to lift free weights, ride a stationary bike, hit the treadmill, join a yoga class or swim laps in the five-lane lap pool. Also, there’s a sweet water slide and a lazy river to float in after a hard workout.

Best Golf Course

The Vail Valley is one of the few places where you can ski-and-tee in the same day, and we do both in style. These golf courses give recreationalists plenty of opportunities to keep their slope and terrain analysis sharp throughout the warmer seasons in picturesque settings.

Sonnenalp Golf Club Edwards has one of the longest seasons in the valley.

EagleVail Golf Course provides the challenge for those looking to master dogleg fairways and test their accuracy around and over water features on 12 of the 18 holes. For those looking for something more beginner-friendly the Willow Creek par 3 course offers a scenic alternative.

With one of the longest seasons in the valley, Sonnenalp Club offers a private golf experience like no other, along with great opportunities to practice your short game with the irons. Bring one of their certified instructors with you to help navigate the contours of this pristine private course.

Eagle Ranch Golf Course has become a downvalley favorite for its long par fours, deceptive greens and stunning views. This Arnold Palmer Signature Design Course opened in 2001 along with the development of the greater Eagle Ranch area and has consistently been a favorite among our readers.

Best Yoga Studio

Whether you are looking for a place to stretch out your sore muscles after a long day in the mountains, want to build strength and sweat out toxins or are seeking inner peace and a calm mind, there is a yoga studio in the valley designed to meet your needs.

Yoga Off Broadway in Eagle offers classes that use a variety of methods to help you feel your best. These include barre classes, hot yoga and Yoga + Beats classes that thoughtfully integrate energetic music into the practice. They also add red light and infrared light therapy to many of their vinyasa and other flow classes, which are proven to provide a number of added health benefits.

Those who seek to build strength and endurance through their practice need look no further than Revolution Power Yoga in Avon. This studio specializes in Baptiste yoga, an athletic style of vinyasa yoga that incorporates a defined series of postures, linking purposeful breath and movement in a studio typically heated above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Revolution Power Yoga in Avon specializes in heated Baptiste yoga.

Minturn’s Anahata Yoga Studio takes a mindful approach to their practice, using breathing techniques, meditation and energy connections to promote physical and mental well-being. Class offerings include lunar and solar flows, fireside restorative practices, foundational classes for beginners and flow to restore classes that center on heat-building namaskars and longer holds.

Best Pilates Studio

Synergy Center for Wellness in Avon has been the headquarters for private and group Pilates classes since 2002. Small class sizes and equipment like Pilates reformers, Cadillacs and towers, Exo chairs, Arcs and OPTP foam rollers are used to help you get the best results. They also have a team of physical therapists and massage therapists to help you on your path to vibrant health.

Synergy Center for Wellness in Avon uses state-of-the-art equipment like Pilates reformers, Cadillacs and towers, Exo chairs, Arcs and OPTP foam rollers.

In addition to the lap pool, weight room and various pieces of equipment that The Athletic Club at the Westin offers, you’ll find a dedicated Pilates studio and classes designed to help you discover your best self. Increase your flexibility, strength and endurance in a class or private session on the mat, Pilates chair or reformer.

Yoga Off Broadway has had a huge presence in the yogi world and hosts classes for everybody and every body. Yoga Off Broadway encourages members to round out their routines by not only doing yoga, but also blending Pilates and barre practices into a class that allows participants to grow their fitness to new heights. Feel the burn while you are working the micro muscles in this class.

Best Nordic Track

The NordicTrack-brand machine did not receive any votes in the Vail-area Nordic track competition. Locals in the area appear to prefer outdoor Nordic activities, including the tracks at McCoy Park and the Vail Nordic Center.

East of Vail, the Vail Nordic Center offers beautiful views of 13,180-foot Mount Valhalla in the Gore Range. The area is used as a public golf course in the summer.

McCoy Park at Beaver Creek will continue to offer Nordic skiing opportunities during the 2021-22 season despite the development of 17 new downhill trails and two quad lifts in the area.

Kids participate in drills to get a better feel for cross-country skiing at the Vail Nordic Center.

Best Mountain Runs – Vail

The crowd favorite at Vail has always been Riva Ridge, which commemorates the nearly 1,000 members of the 10th Mountain Division who were killed in action while fighting in Italy’s Apennine Mountains during World War II. Vail claims the run is now four miles long (that measurement has changed over the years), but nevertheless it’s definitely Vail’s longest run.

Next to it is Riva Glade, a more natural setting that formally opened as a run in 1974 after years of being an unmarked favorite.

And next to that is Christmas, an easier run in an area that was once known to be a good source of holiday trees for locals.

Best Mountain Runs – Beaver Creek

Rose Bowl, Centennial and Little Brave are the crowd favorites at Beaver Creek.

Centennial made prime time television in 1989 when it became the run on which the World Alpine Ski Championships downhill took place.

From the top of Centennial, a right turn into Rose Bowl takes you to a true bowl on Beaver Creek Mountain, one of two if you include Larkspur.

And over in Arrowhead, Little Brave is a long run with good views to the south-facing slopes of the Eagle River Valley. If you ski it at the right time, you might catch the Red Sandstone Tigers chasing each other around the trees before performing buttery maneuvers on their boards and skis.

