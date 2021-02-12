Bettenhausen, Pavelich win slalom at Beaver Creek

Battle Mountain's Robin Pavelich charges to another win during a high school slalom Friday in Beaver Creek. (Chris Dillmann



No one will ever confuse Friday’s high school slalom at Beaver Creek with august gathering in Cortina, Italy, for the world championships.

But then again, this was probably the best-darn-staffed high school slalom in history.

Eagle Valley's Tanner Essex charges towards the finish Friday in Beaver Creek.



“The other side of the story is we had a World Cup race crew,” Battle Mountain coach Tim Bettenhausen said somewhat jokingly.

In a sign that probably everybody needs some ski racing in their lives in this time of COVID-19, Greg Johnson, the former chief of race for Birds of Prey, Kelly Wyatt, also no stranger to Beaver Creek race operations, and Ron Ruppert, the chief of course at Birds of Prey, all worked what was pretty much a scrimmage between Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain.

Vail Mountain School's Emma Kate Burns carves her way down Bear Trap Friday in Beaver Creek. Burns finished fourth for the Gore Rangers.



It’s nice to get reminded every so often that we don’t live in Nowhere, Kansas, with apologies to current and former residents of the Sunflower State.

With VMS engaged in Intraterm, a concentrated period of study on one subject, the Gore Rangers were a bit short-handed, so the podiums took on a black and Vegas gold hue.

Battle Mountain’s Will Bettenhausen won for the second week in a row with Vail Mountain’s Cole Pattison in second. Watch these two. They are going to be a part of the picture when it comes to individual state titles at the state meet next month. Battle Mountain’s Andrew Conley rounded out the podium.

Battle Mountain's Kamryn Brausch flies by gates Friday in Beaver Creek on her way to a fourth-place finish.



“The boys are skiing well,” coach Bettenhausen said. “They’re pushing each other hard. They’re skiing at a pretty good level.”

Not shockingly, Battle Mountain swept the girls’ steps. Battle Mountain’s Robin Pavelich, Hailey Harsch and Ruby Randall did the trick. That’s another win for Pavelich and nice surprise from Randall, a freshman throwing her hat into the ring.

We issue our weekly disclaimer that in Alpine 2021 were are not going to know the talent of Colorado high school skiing until the state congregates for the annual meet. Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain have not seen Aspen yet and one cannot make a prediction about state without seeing the Skiers first.

Coach Bettenhausen also expects that VMS at full strength is going to be a much stronger squad come state as well. Battle Mountain has next week off because the school is going into a scheduled break.