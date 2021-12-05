Big Dobson crowd welcomes back the Yeti

The Vail Yeti returned to Dobson arena Friday.

Chris Huntington/Courtesy photo

The Yeti returned to a raucous Dobson Arena for their first game in 18 months. The first period was an offensive explosion as both teams traded goals resulting in a 4-3 Yeti lead. Vail’s Dalton Speelman scored a “natural hat trick” with three goals in the first. The second period was more of a defensive battle with no scoring and terrific goaltending by Vail’s Spencer Gold. Part way through the third period the Yeti attempting to kill off their second two man down penalty kill, Jackson Hole scored the equalizer followed by two more quick ones to go up 6-4. The Yeti answered with an Andy Canzanello wrist shot to pull to 6-5. The Yeti had several good chances with the goalie pulled and on a power play but time ran out.

Chris Huntington/Courtesy photo

Game two vs. Jackson Hole proved to be a bit frustrating for the Yeti trying to play catch up all night and at times looking like a team that has been off for 18 months. The Moose were sharper especially on special teams. The Yeti’s Tom Budzynski tied the score with his second goal. Down 4-2 in the second Dom Panetta fired a shot top corner to cut it to 4-3. On an ensuing power play with a chance to even the score the Moose scored a short handed goal. Justin Elmore added a tip in goal off a Dave Ramsey shot but too little too late. The game ended with a final score of 8-4.

The Yeti are looking forward to Rivalry Weekend vs. Breckenridge Dec. 17 in Breckenridge and then Saturday Dec. 18 in Vail. The Yeti encourages fans to bring a teddy bear or other stuffed animal and toss it on the ice after the Yeti’s first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to the Vail Salvation Army.

For more information visit vailyetihockey.com.