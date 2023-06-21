Bighorn Gravel heads into year two with almost twice as many cyclists registered

The start of the 85-mile Ram's Horn Escape leaves Gypsum during the 2022 Bighorn Gravel race. The 2023 edition is this Sunday.

Linda Guerrette/Courtesy photo

Slightly different course, same challenging vibes — double the bib shorts.

Those are the storylines heading into year two of Bighorn Gravel , the off-road cycling extravaganza organized by Avon Venture Sports owner Mike Brumbaugh and pro mountain bike and cyclocross rider Jake Wells last summer. The 84-mile ‘Ramshorn Escape,’ 46-mile ‘Little Bighorn’ and 20-mile ‘Gravel Curious’ will roll out of Gypsum on Sunday morning at 7, 8 and 8:10 a.m., respectively, with roughly twice as many riders as last year.

“The word is getting out and we have some big names coming,” Wells said, adding that he received positive feedback on last year’s course.

“I think it challenges people, pushes them out of their comfort zone a little bit, but that’s the goal of the event: it allows you to stretch your comfort level, but feel supported and safe.”

By intertwining some of the region’s most beautiful and flowing double-track, gravel, pavement and even single track route combinations into a trio of rugged loops, even local cyclists left enthralled by new views.

“I still go to the how many locals in the last 14 months have told me or Jake, ‘I’ve never ridden this section,’ and I’m like, ‘What?! You’ve lived here for 20 years, you’ve never ridden it?'” Brumbaugh said.

Thanks to well-stocked aid stations and an abundance of energetic local volunteer support, registrants can “say ‘yes’ to something they wouldn’t normally say ‘yes’ to on any given weekend,” according to Wells. None of that is going away — even with one major course reroute and a few last-second modifications.

“I think the additions of this year’s course are going to make it a little bit better honestly,” Wells continued.

Lingering deep snow at Peter Estin Hut has forced the pair to cut the long climb up Crooked Creek Pass Road, where the 2022 course topped out at roughly 11,000 feet. Another tweak previously in place was the long-course’s trade of a bottle-ejecting, jarring descent on Powerline Road for a few miles of single track down McKenzie Gulch coming out of aid station one.

“Other than (Estin), the course is amazing,” Brumbaugh stated. “Red Hill Road has been dry — everything else is perfect. But there is a biblical amount of snow up there.”

Both Ramshorn Escape and Little Bighorn riders will actually descend via McKenzie Gulch, with the latter finishing the day the same as in 2022 and the former taking the snow-enforced left turn down Sylvan Lake Road for an out-and-back to Fulford. The end result: a race that is 4 miles shorter with about 400 feet less climbing.

“We have some other iterations in our mind as far as things we can tweak and change moving forward,” Wells added. “If you don’t like version 2.0, stick around for 3.0, and I think you might like that.”

Lingering snow near the Phil Estin Hut aid station has forced race organizers to reroute a portion of the Ramshorn Escape 85-mile race at this weekend’s Bighorn Gravel event. Colin Rex/Courtesy photo

A place in the peloton

As the off-road bike craze continues to take hold, bucket-list events such as UNBOUND Gravel and Leadville 100 attract thousands of registrants — and countless more unable to make the lottery cut shortly after it opens. Wells and Brumbaugh never envisioned using the race to pay for their retirement or kids’ college fund, and they’d like to preserve a grassroots feel as they carve out their niche in the gravel space.

“We’re never going to be UNBOUND, Leadville — we have a size in mind of what we can cap at,” Brumbaugh said. “Our main goal is to make sure everybody leaves saying, that was a really good event.”

Nearly doubling the participation from their first year isn’t a bad thing, though.

“We’re super psyched,” Wells said. “I think the next couple years are going to be a feeling out period of where do we land with it and what is that sweet spot.”

Wells said they’ve toyed with the idea of a multi-day stage race.

“But I don’t think we want to get the cart in front of the horse,” he cautioned before highlighting his key priorities of leaving people with a sense of accomplishment and wonder regarding the area’s challenging but rewarding routes.

“I think we want to make sure that we’re nailing this and leaving people with a pretty good taste in their mouth.”

Approachability, variability and authenticity — not an arbitrary triple-digit distance — seem to be the event’s calling cards.

“That 50-miler is really within almost everybody’s bandwidth; any trepidation there is, we provide the safety net,” Brumbaugh said. “For me, it’s something most everybody can do and we’re just encouraging you to do it.”

After the June 10 recon ride — one of two such free, pre-race recon rides organized — Brumbaugh received a text from a once-hesitant future participant.

Brumbaugh and Wells hosted recon rides on May 6 and June 10 to give participants a chance to test out different portions of Sunday’s race courses. Colin Rex/Courtesy photo

“I realized driving to the recon ride, that I had not been this nervous since I went for my first chemo treatment, but you guys putting this on encouraged me to do it, and I know I can do it now,” he said, restating her words.

“Right there — that did it all for me. That’s what the event is about.”

Wells has seen every buzzword traveling the world racing bikes, and while ‘community’ and ‘experience’ hold some weight, they’re not the events’ apotheosis.

“It’s really all about what you learn about yourself when you’re out there,” he stated, pointing to the woman’s text as an example.

“That’s what I love about sport and about cycling and endurance sport specifically: we don’t always know why we say yes to these things and we don’t really know what the draw is. Some of this stuff seems idiotic.” In his mind, the introspective message is universal.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Gravel Curious, you’re completely new on an e-bike, or if you’ve done hundreds of these and you’re doing the 85 (Ramshorn Escape) and trying to win a couple thousand dollars,” he continued.

“You learn something about yourself that you wouldn’t if you just went for a ride or stayed home on the couch.”

Not just tights and bikes

While Sunday’s festivities are for the hardcore spandex-clad crew, Saturday is tailored toward the community at large. An expo, live music, beer garden and kids balance bike race — free to kids 6 and younger (Venture Sports will provide balance bikes to those who don’t own one) can all be found at the Gypsum Mountain Recreation Center. There will also be multiple food trucks on-site both days.

For those interested in spectating on course, Brumbaugh recommends two options. To see athletes at their best and worst, head up Spring Creek Road; one of the course’s punchiest climbs happens as athletes cross Abrams Creek. Stopping at the Arroyo parking lot in Eagle Ranch and walking a quarter mile gives fans a view of cyclists descending Second Gulch from Hardscrabble Mountain Road about 100-kilometers in.

Bighorn Gravel – Schedule Saturday 10:00 AM Pinarello Ride meet at the Pinarello Van/Tent in Expo 10:30 AM Vegan Cyclist T-Shirt Ride meet at the Feed Tent in Expo > STRAVA LINK 12:00 – 5:00 PM Packet pickup at Reg/Info Tent next to Expo Expo open Craftsman Beer Garden open 1:00-3:30 PM Live Music – Stache – Check out this clip. 2:00 PM Kids Balance Bike Race. Presented By Alpine Bank in Parking Lot 1 3:30 – 4:30 PM Mandatory rider safety meeting at Expo Stage 5:00 PM Expo closes Bag Drop Deadline (Registration Tent) Ram’s Horn Escape riders only 5:00 – 7:00 PM Live Music – Tyree Woods and Friends. Sunday 6:00-6:30 AM Late packet pickup (must be pre-arranged HERE ) 7:00 AM Ram’s Horn Escape START 2 mile Neutral rollout by Eagle County Sheriff 8:00 AM Little Bighorn START 2 mile Neutral rollout by Eagle County Sheriff 8:10 AM Gravel Curious START 2 mile Neutral rollout by Eagle County Sheriff 11:45 PM Lead finishers start to arrive back in Gypsum 12:00 PM Craftsman Beer Garden is open 2:00-3:00 PM Awards Ceremony at Expo Stage 3:00 PM Arroyo Time Cut. All riders must leave Arroyo Aid station by this time 3:00-5:00 PM Live Music – Gregger and the Balance 5:30 PM Official Finisher cut off

A map of the expo, start and finish, camping and more for the 2023 Bighorn Gravel event, taking place this Saturday and Sunday in Gypsum. Bighorn Gravel/Courtesy photo

Of course, the finish isn’t a bad spot to camp out either.

“You can come there and really be a part of the event,” Wells said. “You’re not going to see the action going down like if you were standing on a climb in the Pyrenees.”

Though one could argue tights and bikes are what both Brumbaugh and Wells live for, when it comes to hosting the event, their motivation goes beyond cadences and power meters.

“Having my co-competitors I’ve raced with and kind of become a traveling family with over the years,” Wells began.

“To be able to bring them to my backyard and go, ‘here’s where I live, and here’s where I go and train out my backyard,’ and to be able to open people’s eyes and bring this level of an event to the valley is a huge honor.”

“I’m a softy. I get really emotional just seeing the people pushing themselves,” Brumbaugh articulated.

“And also just a sense of humble pride seeing people who come out — the 50-70 volunteers who take an entire day out of their life to help Jake and I put this on and help a whole bunch of people have a great time. It’s overwhelming.”