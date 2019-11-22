Birds of Prey ski racing gets the go-ahead from FIS for Dec. 6-8

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway competes in the giant slalom at the 2018 Birds of Prey World Cup races in Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

BEAVER CREEK – The Birds of Prey World Cup ski racing track received a positive snow control from the International Ski Federation (FIS) on Friday.

The positive snow control means ski racing can commence Dec. 6-8 on the Birds of Prey course.

Birds of Prey was named for the path a ski racer takes down the Beaver Creek course, descending like a raptor diving for prey. The annual race features downhill, super-G and giant slalom racing.

Locals to look for this year include River Radamus and Kyle Negomir, who both grew up in the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail program and have moved on to the U.S. Ski Team’s B Team.