Birds of Prey World Cup races cleared for takeoff with positive FIS snow control

Eric Dunn, Beaver Creek/Courtesy photo

Birds of Prey race schedule Friday, Dec. 2, 10:15 a.m. – Downhill Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – Downhill Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – Super-G

It’s official – the International Ski and Snowboard Federation on Friday gave the green light for the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup scheduled for Dec. 2-4 in Beaver Creek.

As with every stop on the World Cup, each mountain must pass “snow control” ahead of the races to ensure course quality. Beaver Creek has enjoyed cold temperatures and early-season snow and will be opening early next week ahead of the races.

“Xfinity Birds of Prey is always an exciting time for our community. We are honored to be a part of a very small group that has been hosting World Cups for 55 years,” said Sarah Franke, vice president of operations and marketing for the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the event each year. “Although Mother Nature gave a little help this year, all credit and thanks go to our longtime partner Vail Resorts, and their amazing and dedicated Beaver Creek Mountain Operations team. It is looking beautiful up at the race course and we are looking forward to welcoming back the world’s fastest men on skis.”

Weekend festivities

Beaver Creek Village comes alive during Xfinity Birds of Prey with a jam-packed weekend of events. Races are free to spectate from the finish area and, new this year, a live watch party will be set up in the heart of the village. The weekend also includes a Stifel U.S. Alpine Team Signing, free live music, a visit from Santa, Beers of Prey, fireworks, the Pumphouse Bar, sponsor activations and much more.