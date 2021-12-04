Birds of Prey World Cup downhill underway at Beaver Creek

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway gives it his all during Friday’s men’s World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek. Kilde took first.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

A day after American Travis Ganong flew to a third-place finish in Friday’s World Cup super-G, racers are back on course at Beaver Creek for Alpine skiing’s most exciting event: the downhill.

France’s Johan Clarey is first up out of the starting gate, followed by American Ryan Cochran-Siegle. Fifty-eight skiers are set to take the course, revered on the World Cup circuit for its challenging technical sections and its pitch.

The grandstands at Beaver Creek are packed for Saturday’s World Cup downhill on the Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek. The downhill is the signature event of the World Cup races at Beaver Creek.

Sean Naylor/Vail Daily

Designed by Swiss Olympic dowhnill champion Bernhard Russi, the challenging course begins at 11,427 feet and forces racers to navigate 1.7 miles of track descending some 2,500 feet in elevation. Racers hit speed as fast as 80 miles an hour and soar through the air on six jumps on course — including traveling some 140 feet through the air on the Golden Eagle jump.

This story will be updated.