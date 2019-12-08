American Tommy Ford leads after first GS run

Tommy Ford skis to a first-run lead on Sunday morning at the Xfinity Birds of Prey FIS World Cup giant slalom. The second run is at 12:45 p.m.

Associated Press

BEAVER CREEK — An American is in the lead after the first run of the Xfinity Birds of Prey giant slalom, but it isn’t the one you think.

American Tommy Ford will take lead over a pair of Norwegians and teammate Ted Ligety, in fourth, into the flip at 12:45 p.m. here at Beaver Creek.

Ford, 30, from Oregon, is looking for his first World Cup win. He is, however, coming off a fourth-place finish in the season-opening race in Soelden, Austria, in October.

Ford leads Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen by 20-hundredths of a second and Henrik Kristoffersen by 23-hundredths.

Not to be left out, Ligety appears like he’s in the hunt 0.61 seconds back.

Of the four at the top, Ligety obviously has the most experience at a Birds of Prey GS, He’s won here five times on the World Cup, as well as the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.

However, Ligety, 35, hasn’t won on tour since the 2015 Soelden giant slalom. He does know how to gain time in the flatter sections of this course, which might be his ace in the hole.

Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec (0.71 seconds) and Canadian Trevor Philip (0.79) are the only other racers within a second.

Pre-race favorite, France’s Alexis Pinturault, had trouble early, taking one turn with a ski in the air. That miscue helped knock him back to 16th place, 1.96 seconds off the pace.

Though light snow is falling, it appears that fog is causing visibility problems.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who finished fifth in Saturday’s downhill, is sitting in 20th as the rest of the field completes the first run. He seems a safe bet to make the cut.

Meanwhile, local River Radamus skied into 34th place and will not make the afternoon run.

In other ski-racing news, Lake Louise, Alberta, is also having weather issues and has pushed back the start of the women’s World Cup super-G, with Mikaela Shiffrin, to 11:30 a.m. Mountain time.