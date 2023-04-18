Bloch and Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series starts May 31

An athlete competes in last year's Berry Creek Bash, the sixth of seven events in the 2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series. The 2023 series begins May 31.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Recreation District’s 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series kicks off May 31 in the Town of Eagle. Featuring six all-ages races around the valley (with categories ranging from beginner to pro), the youth-only Minturn Mini and the adults-only Son of Middle Creek Enduro, this series offers something for everyone. Whether competing in an individual race or signing up for the entire series, racers and teams have the chance to win awesome prizes and personal glory.

Before the town series gets underway, get in gear with the Spring MTB Short Track Series, starting May 3 in Eagle. Online registration is now open for short track races. There are no points or prizes — just an active way to get in shape after the winter. Racer will compete on short, dirt loop courses and ride as many laps as possible in 20 minutes (youth races are five and 10 minutes in length).

This summer’s Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series will feature over 1,200 riders competing for over $30,000 in prizes — and priceless bragging rights. There will be after-parties following each town race which include awards raffle prizes, plus adult participants receive free beer. Overall series championships will be awarded to both the winning team and individuals in each category at the end of the season (teams/individuals must be signed up for the whole series to be eligible for series champion).

New for 2023, VRD is introducing women’s 50+ sport and expert categories. For a full list of race categories, visit our website. Please note that some of the men’s categories have been combined, so male racers who have participated in the series in the past will want to double check their race category.

Introduced in 2022 and back for 2023, the AC/DC Award combines racers’ times from the Davos Dash uphill climb with the downhill-only Son of Middle Creek Enduro. The race with the fastest combined time in each category will be recognized at the end of the season.

The Youth Mountain Bike Race Series, presented by Mountain Valley Kids Dental, showcases younger riders ages 8-17. Youth riders are invited to participate in every race in the town series, with the exception of the Son of Middle Creek Enduro race on June 28, which is limited to adults only (junior elite riders are also welcome). The Minturn Mini Kids Race on July 5 is for kids only and lets young riders have the spotlight. Youth awards and raffle prizes are given away on-site immediately following the youth races.

The following are the dates and locations of the 2023 Spring MTB Short Track Series and Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series. Details for individual events can be found at http://www.vailrec.com , and registration is available at http://www.vailrec.com/register .

Spring MTB Short Track Series

Youth races start at 4:45 p.m. and adult races start at 5:45 p.m.

May 3: Short Track Race #1 – Eagle County Fairgrounds, Town of Eagle

May 10: Short Track Race #2 – Miller Ranch Open Space, Edwards

May 17: Short Track Race #3 – Maloit Park, Town of Minturn

Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series

Youth races start at 4:45 p.m. and adult races start between 5-6 p.m.

May 31: Eagle Ranch Classic – Town of Eagle

June 14: Davos Dash – Town of Vail

June 28: Son of Middle Creek Enduro (adults and junior elites only) – Town of Vail

July 5: Minturn Mini (kids only) – Town of Minturn

July 19: Beaver Creek Blast – Beaver Creek Resort

Aug. 2: Camp Hale Hup – between Red Cliff and Leadville

Aug. 16: Berry Creek Bash – Edwards

Aug. 30: Vail Grind – Vail Mountain

Spring MTB Short Track Series pricing:

Youth – $6/race preregistered, $9/day-of registration

Adults – $16/race preregistered, $23/day-of registration

Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series pricing:

Youth – $15/race preregistered, $20/day-of registration; $90/series

Adults – $29/race preregistered, $40/day-of registration; $185/series until May 25, $195 after May 25.

To register for all races, go online to vailrec.com/register. For more information, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .