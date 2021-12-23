Bluebird Backcountry delays opening day

Bluebird Backcountry will have 12 new runs and four new skin tracks in the 2021-22 season, it's second full season of operation.

Bluebird Backcountry/Courtesy photo

KREMMLING — Bluebird Backcountry, the liftless human-powered ski area between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs, is pushing its opening day to Dec. 30, one week behind the initial plan for opening Thursday, Dec. 23.

Bluebird, which relies on natural snow, is following a pattern of delaying opening day established by many traditional ski resorts, which can make snow. The dry spell has affected resorts across Colorado, including Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill Ski Area, both of which delayed opening days by a week.

Thankfully, the snow expected over the next week or so should get some portions of Bluebird Backcountry’s 1,200-plus acres in good shape to open.

The West Bowl and surrounding area should be ready Dec. 30, which will mark the start of the second full season at Bear Mountain.

“The mountain is ready, and our team is ready,” said co-founder Jeff Woodward in a news release. “Fingers crossed — this next storm cycle should deliver what we need to get open. Let it snow!”

Bluebird is the only ski resort of its kind, as it has no lifts but is managed by ski patrol, offering people a safe backcountry experience.

Anyone who had early season reservations between Dec. 23-29 may reschedule or be refunded at no cost.

When all is open, the ski area will feature 12 new runs and four skin tracks . Bluebird is open Thursday through Monday and anticipates a closing date of March 27.