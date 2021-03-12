Bobble costs Mikaela Shiffrin World Cup slalom win in Sweden

Mikaela Shiffrin skis to a third-place finish during Friday’s World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden, Friday. (Pontus Lundahl / TT via AP)



A small mistake in one turn during her second run got Mikaela Shiffrin in her backseat ever so briefly, dropping the American to third in Friday’s women’s World Cup in Are, Sweden, behind Slovakian Petra Vlhova and Austria’s Katharina Liensberger.

It’s Vlhova’s second consecutive slalom win and fourth of the season. With the victory, Vlhova added to her lead and took a big step toward defending her slalom globe. Vlhova also took the lead over Switzerland’s Lara Behrami-Gut.

How on earth did she pull that recovery off?! Third for @MikaelaShiffrin at @WorldCupAre . Congrats to the podium!! #worldcupare pic.twitter.com/Wdxx6DATuO — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) March 12, 2021

Shiffrin and Vlhova started the evening run at end of the flip, the Slovakian leading by 0.41 seconds. While Shiffrin did well to stay up after appearing to collide with a gate during the second run, the mistake bumped her out of green numbers and allowed Liensberger to slide into silver.

Vlhova’s win all but secures her second straight World Cup slalom title. The Slovakian leads Shiffrin, 580-495, in the quest for the globe with only two races remaining, including another slalom on Saturday in Are.

With an 85-point lead with 200 points left on the table, Vlhova will have to make a major mistake or two — including likely have to DNF — for Shiffrin to climb back into contention. This is poor form when it comes to sportsman-like rooting, but Vlhova’s last DNF in slalom was on Nov. 23, 2019, in Levi, Finland.

Watching the replay of her run, Shiffrin seems to catch the last of a series of gates. (Start the video at 20 seconds.) That sends her into her backseat — for which we give her Bode Miller points. Mercifully, Shiffrin didn’t have Bode’s flair for the dramatic, so she popped back up.

Her weight lands on her right ski, but she recovers well to preserve the run. Yet that turned a 0.21-second lead into a 0.24 deficit. Vlhova ended up beating Liensberger by 0.2 seconds and Shiffrin by 64-hundredths.

News and notes

• Most importantly, happy birthday to Mikaela. Shiffrin turns 26 on Saturday, which she will celebrate by slaloming, which we suppose is a good activity for such an occasion.

Just for fun, Here are some win totals for notable World Cup racers on their 26th. Ingemar Stenmark was on 67, while Lindsey Vonn had 33. Vonn turned 26 on Oct. 18, 2010, and was in the process of going off toward 82 career wins, second only to Stenmark (86).

In October 2010, just before the season-opener in Soelden, Austria, Vonn is coming off an 11-win season plus her Olympic downhill title. In the next two-and-a-half years, Vonn’s going to win 26 more times before her catastrophic knee injury at worlds in Schladming, Austria.

