Boneyard Boogie is Saturday

The 2020 Vail Recreation District trail running season concludes downvalley this year with the Boneyard Boogie 13K Trail Run on Saturday.



This race, presented by and taking place in the Town of Eagle, is the seventh and final event in the 2020 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.



The Dynafit Boneyard Boogie takes runners on a 13K scamper through pinyon groves and juniper shrubs on some of Eagle’s most scenic singletrack. The majority of the course takes place on singletrack with some doubletrack sections and a short jaunt down a paved bike path, with an elevation gain of approximately 1,400 feet reaching a maximum elevation of 7,650 feet.



New in 2020, the Boneyard Boogie will be a loop course, starting and finishing at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink. Racer parking will be available in the dirt lot adjacent to the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink. Participants are encouraged to carpool to the race start as parking is limited.



Racers can pick up their custom race T-shirt and Northside Kitchen donuts when exiting the race finish. Staff will be giving out series champion/conqueror and raffle winner prizes at the race area as racers finish. Boneyard Boogie overall men’s and women’s finisher prizes will be mailed.



In order to adhere to Eagle County gathering size limits, the race starts will be divided into waves, according to age categories, with the first wave beginning at 9 a.m. Visit vailrec.com for a full schedule of wave starts. All race participants and spectators will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks at bib pickup and start/finish lines and adhere to other COVID-19 protocols. Participants must preregister; there will be no day-of registration. Racers can pick up their race numbers or register ahead of time in person (space available) on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Peak Performance in Edwards.



For more information or to become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.