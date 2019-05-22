Breckenridge Ski Resort extends season beyond Memorial Day, open weekends through June 9

Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced it will extend its ski season into June.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced Wednesday morning it will remain open for two weekends of spring skiing and riding beyond the resort’s previously-scheduled closing day of this Monday, Memorial Day, May 27.

The resort will remain open daily through Memorial Day, and then will shift to a weekend schedule, offering skiing and riding on Saturdays and Sundays June 1-2 and June 8-9, weather and conditions permitting.

“It has been one of the best winter seasons I can remember during my more than 25-year career, and we are thrilled to keep it going for our guests and passholders,” said John Buhler, Breckenridge’s vice president and chief operating officer.

During the two additional weekends, lift-serviced skiing and riding operations will continue to be based out of the resort’s Peak 7, with access to primarily advanced- and expert-level terrain, via the Independence SuperChair.

As of Wednesday morning, the Vail Resorts property reported 3 inches of new snow overnight from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and 14 inches in the previous 48 hours, for a base depth of 74 inches and 454 inches of total snowfall thus far this ski season. Breckenridge anticipated an additional 1-2 inches of snow through the day Wednesday followed by 3-5 inches overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Breckenridge had most all of its terrain open on Peaks 6 and 7, including Peak 7’s bowls. On both days the resort operated its Zendo, Kensho and Independence SuperChairs on Peaks 6 and 7. The resort throughout its Spring Finale has also consistently opened its lift-serviced skiing within Peak 8’s Alpine terrain off of the T-Bar and Imperial Express SuperChair.

Skiers and riders at Breckenridge currently do not have access to the BreckConnect Gondola, and won’t through the end of the season on June 9. As such, skiers and riders commuting to the mountain from Breck Station downtown Breckenridge must take resort buses, which will continuously loop between Breck Station and Peak 7 throughout the day during operating hours.

Breckenridge is currently scheduled to open its Epic Discovery on-mountain, summer activities and operations on June 14, when the BreckConnect Gondola will being operating again, transporting guests from Breck Station to the Peak 8 base area.