Breckenridge Ski Resort reveals opening, closing dates for winter 2019-20

Breckenridge ski area will open for the 18-19 season on November 8.

Andrew Maguire | Photo courtesy of Vail Resorts

Breckenridge Ski Resort will open for 2019-20 ski season on Nov. 8, chief operating officer John Buhler said Tuesday, as he revealed next season’s most important dates before Breckenridge Town Council.

Buhler said the resort intends to run Nov. 8 through May 25, or Memorial Day, next season. The announcement comes as Breckenridge Ski Resort is preparing to open for summer operations on June 14 and still operating ski lifts for the next couple weekends.

The late-season skiing has benefited from 450 inches of snowfall this year, Buhler said, adding that the resort’s decision to extend its ski season from mid-April into late May “has been a huge success” for the resort and for the Breckenridge community.

“We can still ski basically to the base of Peak 9 right now,” he said. “It’s pretty incredible, but we also need to open up for summer.”



