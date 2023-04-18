Britney Branson hired as new girls volleyball coach at Vail Christian

Britney Branson has been named the third coach in Saints program history. The former Battle Mountain star, who won a state championship with the Huskies in 2006, will take over for Adina Petersmeyer next fall.

Vail Christian/Courtesy photo

The storied Vail Christian girls volleyball program will have a new face pacing the sidelines this fall. The Saints have hired Britney Branson, a setter on the 2006 Battle Mountain state championship-winning squad and the 2010 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) player of the year at DI Northeastern, to take over for Adina Petersmeyer.

“Girls volleyball has been a signature VCHS sport for more than 20 years,” stated Steve O’Neil, head of school at Vail Christian, in an email. “Cathy Alexander built the program and more recently Adina Petersmeyer rebuilt the program, positioning Britney to take VCHS girls volleyball to levels of success we have not yet seen.”

“When I played high school volleyball in this valley, I received so much support and encouragement from my family, coaches, and community,” Branson said in a statement. “For me, volleyball enriched my life in so many ways. It gave me the opportunity to play at the collegiate and professional level…I am excited to give back to the youth in our valley in making this the best possible experience.”

Branson becomes the third coach in program history. As O’Neil alluded to, Alexander coached from 2001-2015 and now has the Vail Christian court named in her honor. After a seven-year tenure, Petersmeyer will walk away from a Saints squad that went 20-3 in the 2022 regular season record and earned the No. 6 seed at the 2A state tournament. That team graduated seven seniors, including 2A all-state volleyball team nominee Grace Engleby. According to O’Neil, Petersmeyer chose to step down to spend more time with her family but will continue to serve Vail Christian as the director of college and career counseling; Katy Allen and Chad Brasington will continue as assistant coaches for the Saints.

Branson, who also enjoyed a professional experience in Lindesberg, Sweden and tried out for the 2012 U.S. national team in advance of the London Olympics, plans on following in the footsteps of her predecessors in terms of her approach.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“In my opinion, coaching is so much more than what happens on the court,” she said. “As a mentor to these young student athletes, my priority is to teach loyalty, discipline, motivation, self respect and time management. I hope when they have left my program they feel equipped with the knowledge to be productive members of their communities.”

Vail Christian athletic director Tim Pierson agreed, saying, “I’m excited for Coach Branson to be a part of the Vail Christian community and all she has to offer. Coaching is so much more than what happens on the court.”

The Battle Mountain alumna was an assistant coach at her alma mater last season. Prior to that, she was an assistant coach at Laramie County Community College from 2013-2017. The Huskies team captain in both 2005 and 2006, she led Battle Mountain to an incredible 30-0 (and 90-0 in sets) record against 4A opponents en route to the state title. Branson, then Britney Brown, was named the state championship MVP. At Northeastern University, she was a team captain her senior year, when she was named All-CAA first-team, and the CAA player of the year.

“When I first met Britney, I knew she was the one to lead our girls volleyball program into the future. Why? Because I believe you coach who you are,” O’Neil said.

“You coach from your own values system. Britney is a competitor. She is confident. And for her, character matters more than success.”