Broncos aren’t for sale (yet), but president/CEO Joe Ellis says plan will be unveiled after season

Joe Ellis, president of the Denver Broncos, responds to questions Tuesday during a news conference on media day before the team officially opens training camp at Broncos headquarters in Englewood.

The Broncos aren’t for sale … yet.

During his annual training camp opening day news conference Tuesday, president/CEO Joe Ellis said the club will provide long-awaited clarity on its future once the season is complete.

“Our goal is to be able to lay out, when the season is over, for everybody a timeline for transition of ownership that will take place next year, prior to the start of the season,” he said. “That’s important. It’s important to the organization. It’s important to the beneficiaries to get it resolved and we’re moving forward on that.”

The lawsuit filed in September 2019 by Amie Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace, the two oldest children of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, saying their father lacked capacity to sign his estate-planning documents and was unduly influenced by the trustees, was dismissed at their request July 14. It kept the power of controlling a potential sale in the hands of Ellis and fellow Patrick D. Bowlen Trustees (Rich Slivka/Mary Kelly).

