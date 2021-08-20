Broncos at Seahawks: Five players to watch in second preseason game

OLB Bradley Chubb

Chubb was eased into team work during training camp and held out of last week’s Minnesota game along with the rest of the starting defense. But if Chubb plays against Seattle, it should serve as equal parts his only preseason action and a test drive to see if his surgically-repaired ankle is ready for every-down duty against the New York Giants on Sept. 12. He was dynamic during Wednesday’s practice.

TE Austin Fort

The Broncos kept four tight ends for last year’s season opener, five counting sometime tight end/sometime fullback Andrew Beck. Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam are locks and Eric Saubert appears to have the inside track on the No. 3 job. Can Fort, who missed the last two years with knee injuries, claim the fourth spot? The next two games will provide him with a golden opportunity.

OLB Derrek Tuzska

A seventh-round pick last year, Tuzska’s training camp got off to a non-descript start as he struggled in one-on-one pass-rush drills and was listed as third-string on the unofficial depth chart, passed by rookie Jonathon Cooper. But the injury to Andre Mintze (concussion) will create extra playing time for Tuzska.

RB Royce Freeman

The Broncos could have traded Freeman to a tailback-needy team early in camp, but were wise to do nothing because Mike Boone (quad injury Aug. 12) is out until next month and LeVante Bellamy (ankle injury in the Vikings game) was waived Tuesday. That leaves Freeman, Damarea Crockett and newcomer Adrian Killins to handle the second-half carries. Freeman has a chance to solidify a roster spot.

DL McTelvin Agim

Agim was having a terrific camp until he sustained a groin injury Aug. 6 that cost him both practices and the preseason game against Minnesota. He returned to practice this week and has two games to prove he should be a part of the game-day rotation behind starters Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell and Dre’Mont Jones.

