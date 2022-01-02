Broncos crushed by Chargers, eliminated from playoff contention for sixth straight year

Drew Lock (3) of the Denver Broncos leads the offense against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

With their roster depleted by a coronavirus outbreak, the Broncos were crushed by the Chargers on Sunday, 34-13, and were eliminated from playoff contention.

In the rout at SoFi Stadium, Denver (7-9) botched all phases of the game plan while ensuring a sixth straight year out of the playoffs and a fifth consecutive losing season.

The Broncos made three critical special teams errors that resulted in 21 points for Los Angeles. Denver also had a pair of failed fourth-down conversions at the goal line as backup quarterback Drew Lock & Co. failed to muster a touchdown until the game was out of hand.

Los Angeles began the game with a 47-yard kick return. Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers took advantage of the short field, marching for a 7-0 lead on a three-yard touchdown run by Eaton product Austin Ekeler.

On Denver’s first drive, Dalton Risner left with an elbow injury and Netane Muti took over at left guard. Muti promptly was beat by Jerry Tillery for a fourth-down sack that turned the ball back over to the Chargers near midfield.

