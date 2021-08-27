Broncos enter preseason finale vs. Rams with back-of-roster questions
A packed Empower Field will be welcomed back to a Broncos home game for the first time since December 2019
Ryan O'Halloran
The Denver Post
When the Broncos close the preseason Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams, thousands of fans will get their first in-person look at the home team since December 2019 due to attendance restrictions last year.
And those fans will get to see the home team’s starters, who will take a final spin in preparation for the Sept. 12 opener at the New York Giants.
Much is at stake after the starters depart.
“There’s always the usual number (of available roster spots) — anywhere from 5-8,” coach Vic Fangio said.
The competition is spirted throughout the depth chart such as No. 6 receiver, Nos. 3-4 safeties, No. 9 offensive lineman and Nos. 5-6 cornerbacks.
