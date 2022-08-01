Broncos training camp rewind, Day 5: Sloppy start, better finish for offense

Player Attendance

Did not practice: Physically unable to perform list — OLB Randy Gregory (shoulder) and RT Billy Turner (knee). Did not practice — OL Tom Compton (back), CB K’Waun Williams (knee) and TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring).

Williams was injured late in Saturday’s practice. “We’re glad it’s nothing crazy, and we’re hoping (he’s out) not that long at all,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Of Dulcich, who hasn’t practiced in camp yet, Hackett said: “My dad (Paul) would always tell me about (Dallas coach) Tom Landry back in the day and the minute (the hamstring injury) happens, you never rush them back. (Dulcich) is doing a great job studying and working hard. It’s a long way before that first game (at Seattle on Sept. 12).”

New injury

WR Tyrie Cleveland left practice early after getting hit in the throat.

Top play

In red zone work, WR Courtland Sutton gained a step on CB Pat Surtain II and caught QB Russell Wilson’s pass for a touchdown.

Thumbs up

CB Essang Bassey. He was first up as the nickel back in place of an injured K’Waun Williams.

ILB Josey Jewell. Dropping into zone coverage, Jewell left his feet to break up a QB Russell Wilson pass.

Thumbs down

Offensive sloppiness. The offense had three penalties in the first two periods of 11-on-11 work.

Defensive communication. During a red zone snap, there was miscommunication between CBs Pat Surtain II and Essang Bassey and S Kareem Jackson, allowing WR Jerry Jeudy to get wide open for a touchdown catch.

