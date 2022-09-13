Buddy Werner League at Beaver Creek announces 2022-23 season program information

A crew of BWL racers enjoy the camaraderie of a race weekend.

Buddy Werner League/Courtesy photo

Buddy Werner League (BWL) is a recreational ski program based in Beaver Creek with the mission of fostering the love of skiing and improving skiing ability in children ages 7-14 (second through eighth grade) through skiing, race training and race participation. The BWL program enrolls skiers in second through eighth grade who can ski at a level five or higher.

Since its inception in the 1970s, the league has successfully relied on volunteer coaches, parents and board members. This volunteer-based program allows the cost of Buddy Werner League to remain extremely cost-effective for families.

Families participating in BWL are asked to volunteer six hours per skier in the program. This can include a day on the race hill, helping with lunch, handing out league sweatshirts, and even coaching a team for the season. In addition, the support BWL receives from Vail Resorts and other community-based sponsors provides participants with a legitimate, high-quality ski and race experience.

Since its inception in the 1970s, the Buddy Werner League has relied on volunteer coaches, parents and board members to teach young kids about skiing.

Buddy Werner League/Courtesy photo

Werner Wisdom characteristics are incorporated into weekly contact days with the purpose of teaching young skiers mental and physical skills to succeed not only in skiing, but in life. Werner Wisdom themes include safety, hard work, integrity, humility, sportsmanship, teamwork, adventure and commitment.

Skiers demonstrating the weekly traits are rewarded with custom SkiTown ‘All-Stars’ BWL trucker hats. Volunteer coaches are essential to the program, and while many parents volunteer to coach, many non-parents find this opportunity rewarding and fun as well.

The Buddy Werner League program at Beaver Creek is always looking for community volunteers that have a great attitude, share a passion for skiing and enjoy spending time with children. Race skills are a bonus, but not required. Coaches receive on and off-snow training and support prior to being assigned a team consisting of 10-12 skiers of a similar age and ability level, alongside a co-coach and junior coach.

Coaches enjoy social gatherings, a BWL ski jacket, and special coaches’ thank you gifts (lift tickets are provided if needed). The real gift, however, is the reward of watching young skiers improve over the season, whether on groomers, bumps or the race course. The junior coach program is another important element of BWL. Skiers starting in ninth grade are invited to become junior coaches.

Many of BWL’s graduating eighth graders return as junior coaches, but any high school student interested in volunteering in the community — while having fun skiing and being with kids — can be a part of this program. Junior coaches support coaches and serve as role models and mentors to the younger skiers. Graduating junior coaches are also eligible to apply for a Byron Brown Scholarship.

New this year, BWL is seeking volunteers for our Buddy Crew, specifically focused on designing and supporting the three race days. The friendships forged among team members, coaches and junior coaches last for years, as many skiers return year after year. If you are interested in becoming a coach, junior coach or Buddy Crew member, please email bwl.vailbc@gmail.com .

Buddy Werner League is open to kids ages 7-14.

Buddy Werner League/Courtesy photo

Online Registration for the 2022-23 season is open as of Sept. 12; just visit VailBeaverCreekBwl.org and click on ‘registration.’ Registration will be open through Dec. 1 and is available to the first 300 skiers. This year’s BWL season includes 10 ski days from Dec. 10 through March 12, and includes seven free ski/training days and three race days.

Skiers new to BWL will participate in new-skier testing on Dec. 4. The top-50 skiers will race in the BWL State Race on March 4-5 at Powderhorn Resort, competing alongside fellow skiers from the Buddy Werner League programs at Powderhorn and Sunlight.