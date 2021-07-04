Buffs, Rams falls behind in race for state’s top football recruits

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, center, leads his players on to the gridiron to host UCLA in the first half of a game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Boulder.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Connor Jones jumped in the car last winter to check out three universities as potential destinations to play major college football.

Jones, a standout offensive lineman at Palmer Ridge, was among thousands of prospective college athletes during the past year barred from making official campus visits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting turned all virtual. But Jones nevertheless road-tripped in December for self-guided campus tours at Indiana, Northwestern and Michigan to consider scholarship offers.

Jones — the state’s fourth-ranked Class of 2022 prep football prospect, per 247Sports.com — eventually committed to the Wolverines.

He snubbed his home-state Colorado Buffaloes because, quite frankly, they snubbed him first.

