Burton Snowboards announces ‘A Day for Jake’

As the 38th annual Burton US Open takes to the slopes of Vail Mountain this week, a global day of snowboarding was announced Wednesday to celebrate the legacy of Jake Burton Carpenter on March 13.

The day will honor the man who founded Burton Snowboards out of his Vermont barn and dedicated the rest of his life to snowboarding.

The first annual A Day for Jake will take place Friday, March 13, with 13 global resorts offering free lift tickets to snowboarders who pre-register to ride in remembrance. Anyone who wants to snowboard is invited to join, any skill level.

Participating resorts include:

Boyne Mountain, Michigan

Summit at Snoqualmie, Washington

Big Sky Resort, Montana

Copper Mountain/Woodward Copper, Colorado

Boreal/Woodward Tahoe, California

Stratton Mountain, Vermont

Bear Mountain, California

Cypress Mountain, Vancouver

Avoriaz, France

Absolut Park,Flachauwinkl, Austria

LAAX, Switzerland

Madonna Di Campiglio, Italy

Seki Onsen Resort, Nigata, Myoko, Japan

In honor of A Day for Jake, Burton offices and owned stores will be closed on March 13. And since teaching people to snowboard was one of Jake’s passions, a selection of participating resorts will also offer special Learn To Ride packages for friends and families of the snowboarding community or anyone who wants to learn to snowboard on this day.

Pre-registration is required at the event website, adayforjake.com, for a free lift ticket, and lift tickets are for snowboarders only. Registration ends on Sunday, March 8, at midnight.

“As an industry and as a community, we will come together for this day to remember, reflect and ride together,” Burton officials said in a news release. “A Day for Jake will continue on as a tradition to carry Jake’s spirit forward, to share our love of snowboarding and the joy of a perfect turn.”

The release also encourages riders to get out at local resorts or mountains that might not be listed.