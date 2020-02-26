SEE: Results from Burton US Open Men’s slopestyle semis

Dusty Henricksen launches the mid rail section during the mens slopestyle semifinals for the Burton US Open Wednesday in Vail. Henricksen qualified first for finals Friday.

Chris Dillmann

Thirty-two riders competed Wednesday for one of ten finalist positions for the Burton US Open 2020 Men’s Slopestyle competition.

Flat light and windy conditions added some difficulty for the riders as the competition progressed, especially at the top section of the slopestyle course.

See the results from the Burton US Open Men’s Slopestyle semifinals below:

Dusty Henrickson Darcy Sharpe Staale Sandbech Yuki Kadono Judd Henkes Sven Thorgren Hiroaki Kunitake Sebbe DeBuck Red Gerard Torgeir Bergrem

Finals will take place Friday, February 28th at 2:00 pm MST.