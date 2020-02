Scotty James hand plants on the tombstone feature of the modified halfpipe for the mens halfpipe semifinals during the Burton US Open Thursday in Vail. James qualified first.



Twenty-nine of the world’s best halfpipe riders competed Thursday in the Burton US Open halfpipe semi-finals, and some of them were Eagle County locals.

Below are the ten finalists scheduled to compete at 2:00 p.m. MST on Saturday: