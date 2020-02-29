Xuetong Cai wins women’s halfpipe finals at Burton US Open; Matsumoto and Tomita podium

The podium for the womens halfpipe finals for the Burton US Open Saturday in Vail.



Six finalists competed in the women’s halfpipe finals Saturday at the Burton US Open in Vail.

At this year’s Burton US Open mod pipe competition, snowboarders start out on a 13-foot mini pipe, which contains several six-foot “tombstones,” or wall extensions, allowing riders to perform maneuvers you don’t usually see in the halfpipe, like hand plants and tail taps. Competitors then have the option of hitting jumps into the standard, 22-foot halfpipe, where they perform an abbreviated version of a normal halfpipe run.

Below is the full list of winners: