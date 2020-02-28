Yuki Kadono wins men’s slopestyle at Burton US Open in Vail; Dusty Henricksen earns second with quad cork 1800
Ten of the world’s best slopestyle snowboarders competed under bluebird skies Friday in the men’s slopestyle finals at the Burton US Open in Vail.
Dusty Henrickson, 17, also stunned the snowboarding world with a backside quadruple cork 1800 that solidified his second-place position.
See the full results below:
- Yuki Kadono
- Dusty Henricksen
- Red Gerard
- Darcy Sharpe
- Hiroaki Kunitake
- Torgeir Bergrem
- Stale Sandbech
- Sven Thorgren
- Judd Henkes
- Sebe DeBuck
Burton US Open