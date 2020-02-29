Yuto Totsuka wins men’s halfpipe finals at Burton US Open; Eagle’s Jake Pates gets sixth
Ten of the world’s best halfpipe riders competed Saturday in the men’s halfpipe finals at the Burton US Open, and a few of them have close local ties to Eagle County.
Defending champion Scotty James, who topped the field in Thursday’s semifinals, said the course tests air awareness, board control and “those key fundamentals you learn from a very young age that you don’t get from bouncing on the trampoline or sending yourself into an airbag.”
See the full results below:
- Yuto Totsuka
- Jan Scherrer
- Scotty James
- Patrick Burgener
- Joey Okesson
- Jake Pates
- Danny Davis
- Shuichiro Shigeno
- Chase Blackwell
- Rakai Tait
Burton US Open