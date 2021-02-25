Caballero explodes for 41 points as Huskies top Summit

Gabby Caballero went off for 41 points on Thursday night during a 72-34 victory at Summit. (Daily file photo)



Ho. Ly. Cow.

Battle Mountain’s Gabby Caballero exploded for 41 points Thursday night as the Huskies ripped Summit, 72-34. The senior knocked down 10 3s, one short of the state record.

“That is special,” Huskies coach Jim Schuppler said. “In the first half, she and Alden (Pennington) couldn’t seem to miss. You can have great players, but it’s about the team. The fact that the team was cheering her on and keeping track is fun. Marley Lindner came up to me in the second half and said, ’Gabby has 32.’ I was like, ”OK.“

Battle Mountain’s basketball records are not extensive, but the Huskies haven’t had anyone — girls or boys — score more than 40 during the last 20 years. Same with Eagle Valley. Vail Mountain and Vail Christian, whose programs are younger than those of the publics, have never had someone go for 40.

This very well might be a school record. Really the only contenders are the Zastrow sisters and Hollys — Stanish and Post — from the 1993 league championship team.

Think back. Connor Drumm is arguably the best basketball player Battle Mountain’s had during the last 25 years, leading the boys’ team to its only league title back in 2006. Forty points? Nope.

Remember Eagle Valley boys basketball’s crazy 110-102 win over Battle Mountain back in 2018? The leading scorer was the Devils’ Raul Pereida with 30. The Huskies’ Liam McKenny was a monster in both Eagle Valley games last year, scoring 32 and 34 points against the Devils. Still not 40.

Forty-one points? Impressive at any level of basketball. Really impressive in a 32-minute high school game.

And while we can’t let an individual honor like that slide, Thursday was another great night for the Huskies as a team as they moved to 6-2 in the Slope and 7-3 overall. Again, Battle Mountain is playing the second half of its league schedule during this week and next, starting with Eagle Valley and Summit.

Yes, Rifle and Glenwood Springs top the standings, but both teams have to come to Edwards to face Battle Mountain in the season’s last week. (Screen grab)



Rifle is in town on Saturday, and the Huskies are looking to avenge a double-overtime loss last week against the Bears.

“We played well enough to win that game,” Schuppler said. “We’re focusing on the things we preach — great defense, great rebounding. They do a good job of scheming and will put their best defense on Gabby, but we have a formula for that. These are our rims, our field house. We’re going to play the same game, but just execute better.”