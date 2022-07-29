Camp Hale Hup Mountain Bike Race set for next Wednesday

The sixth race of the Town Mountain Bike Series heads to Camp Hale for the Camp Hale Hup on Wednesday.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Join the Vail Recreation District on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 4:45 p.m. as the 2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series continues at beautiful Camp Hale. Don’t miss this exhilarating mountain bike race at this one-of-a-kind historic, location. The Camp Hale Hup is the sixth (and third to last) race in the series.



The race will take place at Camp Hale , south of Red Cliff, off of Highway 24. The race start and finish will be at the intersection of East Fork and Resolution Creek Road, half a mile east of the Nova Guides lodge. Parking will be available along Resolution Road, but there will be no parking at Nova Guides. Please park as directed by VRD staff, who will be on-site to assist. View a course at VailRec.com.



The official shop of the Camp Hale Hup is Pedal Power , who will be at the race to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.



On-site bib pickup begins at 4 p.m. with races starting at 4:45 p.m. for youth bikers and 5:45 p.m. for all adult categories. Following the race, stick around the after-party at the Minturn Country Club for awards, raffle prizes and more. All racers ages 21 and over will get a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company.



Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register , and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate, and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.



The 2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series continues on August 17 with the Berry Creek Bash in Edwards, and finishes with the new Vail Grind on August 31.